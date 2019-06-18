This season of The Bachelorette is heating up, but from the looks of the latest preview, Luke P is going to need to calm down. This new teaser makes it clear that Hannah and Luke P's relationship on The Bachelorette is going to get even more dramatic, if fans can even believe that. In the promo, while Hannah is living her best life, trying to make a connection with all her suitors, Luke P thinks he's the only one she should be getting intimate with — and tells her as much. Luke P's sex-shamming comments on The Bachelorette don't go over well with Hannah, and she's not afraid to call him out.

On Monday (June 17), The Bachelorette gave a "special sneak peek" at the rest of the season. But ABC didn't just tease what's ahead for Hannah, the network gave away much more, and it's looking like things are only going to be heating up from here. Yes, Bachelor Nation things are going to get steamy. "Things have heated up, that's for sure," a shirtless Tyler C confirms as he towel dries himself. "I need to cool myself down."

In the clip, Hannah says she "wants to be physical" with one of the guys, not mentioning who, but she also says, "I don't want to just have sex, I want to love you in every way." Luke P, though, thinks she shouldn't be physical with anyone, going as far as to get in Garrett's face for going naked bungee jumping with Hannah. "That's like a slap in the face from her and from Garrett," Luke P says, later adding, "I want to make sure she's not sleeping around." And that was just the beginning.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Eventually, Luke P, who says he wants to wait until marriage before having sex with Hannah (though he notably does not say whether or not he is a virgin himself), tells Hannah that the "marriage bed should be kept pure." He then goes further, saying that if she's had sex with any of the other men "I'd be wanting to go home."

Hannah, understandably, did not take this well. "I don't owe you anything," she tells him before delivering one of the most teased lines of this season. "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me." Hannah continues later on in the clip, calling Luke out for potentially using religion as a tool to control her. "The lord made sex to be amazing," Hannah says. "And guess what? A man does not control anything that I do. This is my decision."

According to Chris Harrison, Hannah and Luke P originally bonded over religion, which is what makes this fight so dramatic. "Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them," Harrison told Entertainment Tonight.

It's unclear if Hannah will let Luke P continue on this Bachelorette journey beyond this explosive fight. But, Harrison has teased that this season has been "unconventional," to say the least. In fact, some wondered whether Hannah will quit The Bachelorette. Harrison told ET that Hannah "never walked away, or ran away á la Colton," but Hannah also told ET that her season finale "was not how [she] thought it would be," even though that "doesn't mean that it's not good."

One good thing is that Hannah stood up for herself and put these guys in there places. In the end, let's hope if Hannah chooses to get engaged it's with a guy who's there for the right reasons.