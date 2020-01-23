Lunar New Year is fast approaching and it seems every brand wants to celebrate. First, there was Gucci and Adidas' partnerships with Disney to welcome the Year of the Rat (or mouse, hey Mickey!). Then Fenty Beauty created a special kit for the occasion. Now Lululemon is joining in on the celebration with a Lunar New Year collection that's all about florals.

The floral patterns are a nod to the Lunar New Year tradition of displaying a vast array of flowers and fruits, which are believed to represent a multitude of good fortunes for the upcoming year. From flowers like magnolias and peonies to fruits like tangerines and lemons, homes are filled with vibrant plant life to welcome the future. Lululemon is drawing from that practice by remixing their most popular pieces with floral-themed patterns and designs.

The 2020 Lululemon Chinese Lunar New Year collection launched Jan. 22 and features 21 pieces for both men and women. Prices range from $58-$158 in both categories. As for the pieces themselves, staples like the Wunder Under leggings, Define Jacket, and Free To Be Serene Bra will all get Lunar New Year makeovers for the celebration.

If you want to shop the collection, however, you'll need to do so quickly. Like the previous Lunar New Year collections from the brand, this 2020 release is limited edition.

The latest Lunar New Year collection from the athletic wear brand marks its third foray into celebrating the Chinese holiday with design. The first collection launched back in 2018 with four pieces all in hues of red and gold with similar floral designs that symbolize good fortune. The collection helped expand Lululemon's presence in China where it has seen a growing fan base as the number of yoga practitioners has risen.

Fast forward to today, and the brand's latest Lunar New Year collection boasts five times the number of pieces in the original, and you can shop all of them now.