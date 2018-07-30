What goes around comes back around, and no where is that more true than in the beauty world. From beauty trends being resurrected from bygone decades to old products making their way back onto shelves, beauty is having somewhat of a throwback moment right now. One brand in particular is leading the charge with that, where Lush brought back the Guardian of the Forest bath bomb from its vault, resurrecting a discontinued product.

When the cult favorite vegan bath bomb was discontinued, it was met with much sadness. Lush originally stopped producing it back in the summer of 2017, and the news was followed by a series of disappointed comments. There was even a whole comment thread dedicated to it in the Reddit category named r/LushCosmetics, where the conversation was opened up with the original poster writing, "I need a place to whine about this bomb in particular. It's my favorite bath bomb, and there's nothing else like it (not sweet, not citrusy, earthy but not patchouli or lavender). WHY LUSH WHY?!"

Well, the brand has heard their customers' strong feelings and has brought it back from the dead. The bath bomb is a green scent without being too woodsy or citrusy, instead evoking a fresh but subtle outdoor smell.

"Find the spirit of the forest, dappled with mossy greens and soft with the shimmer of luster," the product description reads. "Prickly on the senses at first, the scent of calming cypress and mystical oakmoss absolute will embrace you, drawing you into the bright, sunlit heart of this woodland bomb."

To give it that woody aroma, some of the main, all-natural ingredients that the bath bomb uses are Cypress Oil, Lime Oil, and Rosewood Oil, so you can get a sense of the nature-like undertones.

Upon hearing the news, Lush fans started to freak out over the brand new drop. "Thankyou it was a smell that defined lush to me and was by far my favourite scent and formula!" one follower wrote.

"This is the best news I’ve heard in a long time. Every single time I go into Lush and stare longingly at the bath bombs and someone asks me if they can help me, I always talk about how much I miss Guardian of the Forest. I stocked up before they left. I’m so glad they are back. My heart is so happy," another fan posted.

The bath bomb will be available in stores on August 10 for $7.95, but is available for purchase online right now.

On top of that, Lush just debuted a brand new vegan soap called Milky Bar, which retails for $4.95 and is available to buy online right now. The soap is made with silky soy milk, Brazilian orange oil, and a hint of patchouli, making it great for sensitive skin, and has a silver glitter topped "cap" to look like a milk bottle.

Whether you're reconnecting with an old favorite that has been discontinued, or trying out a new product that has just made it onto the shelf, this week is an exciting product drop week for Lush.