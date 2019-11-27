Minds everywhere are likely dreaming of turkey and stuffing and every kind of pie imaginable. Beauty lovers, however, may have something else on their minds: sales. MAC Cosmetics' Black Friday sale isn't going to let them down.

According to a press release from the brand, MAC's Black Friday deals began the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 where all lipsticks were just $15 (excluding their charitable Viva Glam), and it hasn't ended yet. Lippies will remain $15 until Nov. 30. While the brand's lipsticks, like their iconic shade Ruby Woo, are classics, there's far more to shop for the brand's holiday event.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, MAC will offer 25% off everything to members of its loyalty program (excluding Viva Glam) both in its physical stores and online. The sale will extend all the way until after Cyber Monday on Dec.3, so if you're not a member yet, sign up at MAC website.

Alongside the major discount on your total purchase, if you choose to shop, you can also score some free products. Head into a store from Nov. 28 until Dec. 2, spend $75 or more and you can snag a full size (yes, you read that right) Mac Fix+ Matte plus your choice of a mini scented Fix+ or 70 Lash false lashes.

If you don't want to brave the crowds during one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, don't worry. MAC is still taking care of your beauty needs. For those shopping online, if you spend $45 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, you get to choose a free gift. MAC is offering customers the chance to choose between a Dazzle Highlighter in Dazzlegold or Dazzlepink, a Mini Fix+ in watermelon or a mini pigment in Rose or 70 Lash.

There's just one more thing you need to know about MAC's Black Friday. The brand has released six limited edition kits for the weekend. From a skin care kit that features Fix+ and Strobe Cream for $19.50 to lip kits that include a lipstick and liner for the same price, you can snag some of the brand's most iconic products in these preprepared collections.

Sure, you're probably really interested in pie right now, but MAC's Black Friday sale may belong on your radar this holiday weekend as well.