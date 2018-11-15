During the hustling and bustling holiday shopping season, you are bound to utter "OMG!" multiple times. You are going to scream that phrase once you process the jaw-dropping and "can't miss" deals and discounts a behemoth beauty brand is offering. MAC's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are nothing short of epic. They include free, full-sized matte liquid lipsticks, 25 percent off cult MAC faves, deals that change daily, and much more.

You would be wise to pop by your local MAC boutique, visit its counters at department stores, or cruise the brand's site to enjoy these stellar savings.

Seriously, let's take a deep breath and think about what this MAC makeup sale means. A free liquid lipstick in a full-sized tube, which you receive with a purchase? MAC liquid lippies are known for their rich pigments, comfortable formula, and trendy hues. So there's that.

The brand is also giving away a free, full-sized eyeshadow with purchase during its run of holiday sales, too.

Ultimately, 25 percent off products in stores and online is nothing to snooze or scoff at. Add freebies and it's makeup nirvana. MAC is a primo and prestige brand, so these sorts of savings pretty much ask, if not beg, to be taken advantage of.

Here's the rundown of the specific sales, as provided to Bustle via an email from MAC's PR department.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 26, shoppers can get 25 percent off in-store and online purchases. Need a lipglass? A new Studio Fix Foundation? Concealer? You can get 'em with a discount.

On Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 26, customers can enjoy the 25 percent off discount plus a free, full-sized eyeshadow. The shadow is available with online purchases only. It will be Cyber Monday, so that condition makes total sense.

During Cyber Week, on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, MAC is giving away a free, Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick with purchases of $65 both online and in MAC boutiques. That's a $21 value — for free.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Feels So Grand is an Old Hollywood, mega vampy x glam red. It's just one of many awesome shades in the Retro Matte assortment, which will be free on Cyber Monday.

Regular MAC shoppers and brand fans shouldn't be shocked by this sale. After all, the Back2MAC program is of a similar spirit. For every six empty product containers you bring back to the store for recycling, you get a free eyeshadow, lipstick, or Lipglass. MAC certainly incentifies its loyalists with freebies and beauty treats.

The fine print with the MAC Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is this. The discount cannot be combined with any other offers. It cannot be retroactively applied, either.

Some products aren't eligible on deal, either. Those include the charity VIVA GLAM selections, limited life collections, kits sold at a value, Custom Palettes, select professional products, Goodbyes, Mini Macs, select special deco-packaged products, doorbusters, lip duos, or gift cards. Some of the new Shiny Pretty Things and select Patrick Starrr products are also excluded.

That said, here are seven cult fave MAC products to consider purchasing during the holiday sales. Please note the prices listed below are pre-discount.

1. Lipglass

Lipglass $17.50 MAC MAC's Lipglass is super shiny — like melted plastic. Lipglass comes in a vast array of colors and finishes — from glittery and sparkly to more opaque. They also smell like vanilla. Mmm. With the holiday discount, a tube will cost around $13 or so. That means you can grab several shades. Buy on MAC

2. Velvet Teddy Lipstick

Velvet Teddy Matte Lipstick $18.50 MAC There are tons of shades and finishes in the MAC lipstick repertoire. You can choose from mattes to lustres to satins and shades are varied, with many attaining cult status. Velvet Teddy is a can't-go-wrong, looks-good-on-everyone nude matte. While on deal, a creamy and dreamy tube is less than $15. Buy on MAC

3. Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

4. False Lashes Mascara

False Lashes Mascara $24 MAC Who needs an actual strip of falsies when you can use a mousse-like mascara that provides the same effect? This cult fave, lash-loving formula will be approximately $18 during the holiday sale season. Buy on MAC

5. Prep & Prime Mist

6. Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner

Pro Longwear Fluidline $18 MAC This isn't merely a pot of gel liner that goes on with a brush and glides across lids like a pro skier across fresh snow on the slopes. It's a miracle in a jar. You can create the best cat-eye flicks with this cult fave. Grab a pot or two on deal. Buy on MAC

7. Eye Kohl

Eye Kohl $18 MAC The brand's kohl eyeliners smudge, blend, and last. They work on the upper lid to create a smoky halo. They are also linger on the waterline for a more defined look. They also come in so many colors so you can get creative. Pop in the inner corners, line the lower lashline, or use like a shadow by applying and blending with your finger. A liner is less than $15 when the sale goes into effect. Buy on MAC

There are plenty other MAC faves available during this sale. The savings, plus the freebies, are the stuff holiday shopping dreams are made of.