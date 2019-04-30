If you are in the mood to shop for apparel to spruce up your spring and summer wardrobe or simply want to refresh your beauty routine with new products, then you need to shop this sale. Macy's is having a Spring 2019 Friends & Family sale. From now through May 5, the department store is offering massive savings across departments. You can get up to 30% off apparel from brands like Betsey Johnson, Calvin Klein, Free People, INC, Coach, Ralph Lauren, Steve Madden, and more. The retailer is also offering 15% off beauty products from brands prestige brands such as Urban Decay, MAC, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Benefit, Dior, Bobbi Brown, and beyond.

All you have to do to take advantage of the savings is enter the code "FRIEND" when checking out online. Be sure and pay attention to the fine print since there's a lot of it and some exclusions apply. Discounts can vary across departments and products.

In addition to shopping for yourself, you can get a head start on shopping for your mom since Mother's Day is legitimately right around the corner on May 12.

There are literally thousands of things to sort through. However, the Macy's site has excellent sorting filters. You can sift through products by specific designers or categories by creating your own custom list of brands and items from which to shop.

Here's some additional good news. Urban Decay's Game of Thrones products are indeed a part of the sale and are still available — for now.

Below are 17 fashion and beauty items to shop during the sale.

1. Urban Decay x Game Of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette

The highly-coveted Game of Thrones palette is less than $60 with this sale. From the majestic packaging to actual the pans of product, it's a must get. It's even more so when on sale.

2. Urban Decay x Game Of Thrones Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain

If you want to add a rosy flush to your cheeks and your pout, this medicine dropper stain is an excellent, low maintenance, and easy to use product for hot summer days. You get all of the glam with a minimum of product.

3. MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation

This sale is great whether you want to try new products or stock up on favorites, like MAC's Studio Fix Fluid Foundation. It's usually $30 but is marked down to just under $26 with the sale.

4. MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick

The brand's whisper-light and moisture-rich matte lipsticks are a hit. You can save a few dollars on a tube or two with this sale. Buy one for yourself and two for Mom.

5. Lancôme Hypnoses Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara

Ditch your crusty and ratty mascara — you know, the one where you are scraping the bottom of the tube to get the last vestige of product. Replace it with a fresh brush and new tube of Lancôme's beloved mascara, which lengthen, darkens, and curls.

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray

ABH's latest innovation will set makeup and add radiance in the morning. Blast your face in the middle of the day for a refresh and some additional luminosity. A sparkly bottle is just $22 on deal.

7. Dior J'ADore Eau de Parfum

Why not splurge on a new scent for summer? You can treat yourself or your mother to a bottle of this Dior classic, which is marked down to $140 from its usual $165.

8. Free People Cross My Heart Mini Dress

You need a frock to suit all casual summer occasions, from BBQs to beach parties. This lacy dress fits the bill. It's marked down to $104 through this sale.

9. Betsey Johnson Tweed & Tulle Midi Dress

With weddings, graduations, and other formal events on your summer docket, this pale pink princess dress is an excellent choice for any or all of those occasions.

10. Betsey Johnson Lip Print A-line Dress

A fun and flirty LBD with red lip prints is also a summer closet staple. It can be dressed up with espadrilles or dressed down with flip flops.

11. Betsey Johnson Trendy Plus Size Tie-Neck Flounce Dress

What darling dress. It comes in sizes 14W through 22W and boasts the cutest bow detail. It's a crisp summer classic.

12. Robbie Bee Plus Size Lace Trapeze Dress

A trapeze dress has swing and flow, and it's such a comfortable and stylish choice for those hot and humid summer days. The asymmetrical hem ups the sartorial ante, too.

13. BCBG Max Azria Crepe Jumpsuit

The wide-legged pants of this blush jumpsuit boast a super unique cut.

14. Steve Madden Reputation Tie-Up Sandals

Whether you wear these lace up flats with destroyed denim shorts or a floral dress, they will upgrade any outfit with which you wear them.

15. Levi's 721 High-Rise Ripped Jeans

High rise? Check. Skinny leg? Check. Tattered fabric? Check. This edgy pair of jeans is cool for the summer.

16. Levi's Plus Size 711 Ripped Skinny Jeans

With a strategically placed above-the-knee hole, these are the kind of jeans you live in all summer long.

17. Lauren Ralph Lauren Denim Cotton Shift Dress

This structured shift is a cute, office-ready piece that comes in sizes XS through XXL. When workwear is this cute, you'll look forward to Mondays.

This sale is one of the best taking place right now. You can literally build your spring and summer fashion and beauty wardrobes or shop for your mom for Mother's Day without going totally broke.