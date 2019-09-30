It's not uncommon to see a couple twinning. Whether it's Justin and Britney wearing denim tuxedos on a red carpet or your neighbors wearing matching striped tees while getting coffee, styles rub off. But one particular Hollywood couple just raised the bar. Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby wore matching eyeshadow during 2019 Paris Fashion Week.

The couple arrived in Paris over the weekend and immediately hit their roster of 2020 Spring shows. One of the first ones on the list was the Thom Browne show, where Maisie and Selby were seated next to legends like Cardi B and Anna Wintour in the front row. Williams and Selby held their own in the sartorial department, with the couple arriving in coordinated red, white, and black outfits designed by Browne. Both had ties and black knee high socks on, but their makeup is what brought the look together.

The couple anchored their preppy outfits with a splash of hot pink shadow on their eyelids, which buffed out to the ends of their eyebrows. Williams complimented the electric shadow with rosy blush, and Selby extended the shadow to the tops of his cheekbones. The end result was a harmonized beauty look that will inspire new couple goals.

It seems like everyone's embracing some extra makeup during Paris Fashion Week. Ezra Miller arrived at Saint Laurent's Spring 2020 show in Paris wearing an '80s-inspired glam look created by makeup artist Lisa Houghton. The beauty look included hot pink eyeshadow, heavy eyeliner, red lipstick, and the word "slut" stamped across the actor's cheek.

According to Houghton via an Instagram post, Miller knew he wanted "slut" on his cheek from the very beginning. It was a "very intentional statement of political, spiritual and personal significance for Ezra," she explained.

Paris wasn't the first time that Williams and Selby wore matching looks. In June 2019, the couple coordinated outfits to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' rehearsal dinner at Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France.

The entire party was requested to wear white, so Williams wore a white blazer dress with two black buttons in the center. Selby matched her by wearing a white blazer with the same black buttons. They also decided to synchronize their beauty looks, both donning pink hair.

Selby also had a hand in creating Williams' 2019 Emmys outfit. The actor wore a black gown that looked like it came from two different dresses. One side was tea length with a tulle skirt and a rhinestone adorned bodice. The other half was a floor-sweeping satin dress with a rhinestone buckle on the hip. Selby and Williams designed the dress in collaboration with JW Anderson, according to a press release from the brand.

"I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind: my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities," Williams told ELLE. "He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones and it just so happened that Jonathan preferred our favorite sketch."

Whether they're coordinating their outfits or are mirroring each other's beauty looks, Williams and Selby clearly love to go full matchy-matchy.