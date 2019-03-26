With less than a month to go until the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones debuts, fans are waiting with baited breath to see what fate has in store for the beloved characters of Westeros. And while some of you may be using this remaining time to rewatch the entire series, Maisie Williams just recently revealed the one Game of Thrones season you need to rewatch before you start diving into Season 8 on April 14. You know, just in case you don't have the time to work your way through all 67 episodes.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Williams admitted that she herself went back and watching a previous season in order to prepare herself for everything that was going to happen in Season 8. “After I read Season 8, I watched Season 1," she shared with the magazine. "There’s a lot of similarities.” Indeed, anyone who has ever gone back and rewatched the first season knows there certainly is a lot of foreshadowing of what's to come, particularly in regards to the big reveal of who Jon Snow's real parents are. Season 1 was the chance for the writers to lay a lot of important groundwork, so it makes sense that Season 8 will feel as though the show is coming full circle on a lot of the storylines.

However, Williams did face her fair share of challenges during Season 8. For starters, she wasn't able to cry on or off-screen. This was particularly difficult since Arya is finally starting to get back in touch with her humanity during the final season. “It was really amazing, perfect timing because Arya’s just starting to feel again for the first time,” Williams teased, while adding:

“So it was actually kinda beautiful the way it was working. Because usually I’m trying to play Arya with no emotion, whilst feeling everything. And this time I was feeling nothing while I was trying to feel something, and it worked . . . I think.”

All-in-all though, Williams is very pleased with how the series wraps things up, which is hopefully how fans will feel as well by the time the final credits start to roll. “I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” she said during the same interview. “Every story arc came to a really good close.” Of course, it's still difficult to think about the series coming to a close in general, making any ending slightly disappointing simply because it signifies the end of an era.

But however things turn out, it's at least somewhat comforting to know that the Stark sisters are together until the bitter end. “The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away from the show: Family is everything," Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the series added during the same joint interview with Rolling Stone. “I think Papa Stark would be very proud of us."

Truer words have never been spoken.