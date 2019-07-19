One of the greatest simple joys in life is fresh baked cookies. And if you don't feel like actually making cookies, years ago someone came up with a genius way of having fresh baked ones without actually doing very much: pre-made dough. More specifically, pre-made break and bake dough. And now, that pre-made cookie dough comes in an M&M's Minis variety, as reported by Best Products.

Sure, you could buy tubes of M&M's Minis and make cookie dough yourself, but who wants to do that? It's summertime. It's hot. One should only stay in the kitchen as long as absolutely necessary. But if a cookie craving comes on and won't leave, breaking up the dough, fleeing the kitchen, and returning once the cookies are ready is a viable option. Or, you can totally make break and bake cookies in a toaster oven, if you have one (just not as many cookies at once).

It's unclear how long this M&M's Minis cookie dough has been available. There doesn't appear to have been some big statement from the brand about it hitting shelves, but either way, it's making the internet rounds now. In addition to the report from Best Products, Diply wrote about the item and noted that Instagram user FoodieWithTheBeasts posted about spotting the cookie dough in ShopRite on July 15. In addition to ShopRite, the dough appears to be available at Hannaford, Publix, and Walmart. Each pack makes 20 cookies and the price at Walmart is $2.50, meaning they're less than just buying one cookie at a lot of places.

If you can't locate the M&M's Minis cookie dough for yourself, but still want some freshly baked cookies (that you don't have to put much effort into), there are some other options.

Pillsbury makes a bunch of "Ready to Bake" cookies. There's a Reese's peanut butter variety, as well as a Reese's Mini Pieces version, which is more similar to the M&M's Minis cookie. The brand also has Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme cookie dough and Confetti cookie dough, in addition to some more classic flavors.

Nestlé Toll House also has a wide variety of chocolate chip break and bake cookies, including Mini Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Ultimates Chocolate Chip Lovers, which has semi-sweet chocolate morsels, milk chocolate morsels, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

None of these cookies are meant to be eaten raw — no matter how tempting that may be and no matter how many times you thought, "LOL. I'm not turning on the oven" while reading this story — but there are some safer ways to do just that. Earlier this year, Nestlé Toll House debuted containers of edible cookie dough that can be eaten with a spoon. They come in Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster. The Cookie Dough Café also sells edible cups of dough, which are available in six flavors at a variety of stores, including Sam's Club and at the Cookie Dough Café Scoop Shop in Portland, Oregon.

Surely, one of these will work for anyone craving a cookie whether they have M&M's Minis or not — or for anyone just craving a big spoon of dough.