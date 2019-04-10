Well, this might be the sweetest, most heartwarming thing you read all day. Heck, it might even be the sweetest, most heartwarming thing you read all month. Not buying it? Then check out the Instagram birthday post Mandy Moore's husband dedicated to the star in honor of her turning 35, as E! News reported. If it doesn't at least bring you a *little* bit of joy, then you're probably made of stone. Just kidding. Kind of.

On April 10, Moore's husband, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, shared a lengthy dedication to his wife in celebration of her 35th birthday. The photo he chose to post featured Moore looking cute and sporty while on a hike, fully equipped with a pretty serious-looking backpack.

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, baddest, bestest wife a guy could ever dream of," Goldsmith wrote. "I love you more and more with each moment I get to spend in your presence." Ugh, so sweet. But wait — there's Moore! Er, more.

Goldsmith's caption continued,

"Thanks for showing me (and anyone else who knows you) what it looks like to step into every day committed to being the best version of yourself at all times. And you do it so gracefully too. Your kindness and wisdom truly know no bounds. I’m so stoked I get to know you forever. Thanks for hanging out with me."

How. Sweet. Is. That? Seriously — there are so many things in there that are so incredibly sincere and complimentary. It truly goes to show how in love he and Moore are.

According to E! News, Moore and Goldsmith got engaged after nearly two years of dating back in September 2017. Just a little over a year later, they tied the knot in a super chill backyard ceremony, with sources telling E! that the "boho" theme included "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers," the insider shared.

Moore herself confirmed the news that that they'd gotten hitched with an Instagram post on Nov. 19. The caption marked the day before as the date of their actual wedding, and included a black-and-white photo of herself and Goldsmith looking totally thrilled and smitten while walking down the aisle.

For the record, Moore shared a similarly themed adventure post in honor of Goldsmith's birthday just a few months before their nuptials. In August 2018, the star posed two photos on Instagram, and added the caption, "Happy Birthday to my favorite. I can’t wait to hike every mountain with you, T." One of the pics showed the couple on their ascension of Mount Kilimanjaro, which could very well have been the same place the photo Goldsmith shared was taken.

Are these two the cutest or what? So romantic. So clearly meant to be. So very adventurous in a super motivating way. Don't they kind of make you want to get out there and be all outdoorsy? Just a little bit? Admiring their accomplishments from afar is cool too, though. Happy Birthday, Mandy Moore.