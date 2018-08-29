Adam Goldstein, better known as DJ AM, passed away nine years ago. But his memory has stayed with the people who knew him best, including This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who once dated the late DJ. Mandy Moore's recent tribute to DJ AM shows just how much Goldstein meant to her.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Moore shared a photo of Goldstein wearing a Broadway t-shirt. She captioned the photo, "9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam." As CNN reported at the time, Goldstein died on Aug. 28, 2009 after an accidental overdose.

Moore and Goldstein dated for two months in 2007, according to Entertainment Tonight. A source who spoke to People that year said Moore and Goldstein's breakup was mutual. In addition to dating Moore, Goldstein had been engaged to Nicole Richie in 2005.

Before his death, Goldstein was outspoken about his struggles with addiction. CNN reported in 2009 that before his death, the DJ had been working with MTV on a show called Gone Too Far that addressed addiction.

Moore wasn't the only star who paid tribute to Goldstein after his death. MTV reported in 2009 that Richie, Lindsay Lohan, Robert Downey Jr., and other stars attended Goldstein's memorial service. Hayley Wood, Goldstein's last girlfriend before his death, said during the service that the DJ "was my soulmate, and now he is my soul," according to MTV.

Before his death in 2009, Goldstein and Blink 182's Travis Barker had a near-death experience the year earlier. The two survived a jet plane crash, though several of the other passengers died.

"Daily I live with the guilt and grief of what happened that night, what I saw, who was lost and why I was spared," Goldstein wrote on his website of the accident, according to CNN. "I have no words to express the pain that comes with knowing four people died, while I lived."

This isn't the first year that Moore has marked the anniversary of her ex's death. In a 2014 Instagram post, Moore shared a similar sentiment about missing Goldstein each day. She wrote in the caption,

"Miss this sweet face and smile today and every day. Hard to believe it's been 5 years since we all lost such a bright light. Thinking of those who knew and loved him and celebrating all of the undeniable goodness he brought to our lives. Xo #Adam #djam"

And in 2015, Moore shared on Instagram that she was "still at a loss" over Goldstein's death. She posted a photo from one of his DJ gigs, writing,

"This guy. One of a kind. Been on my mind a lot lately....I can still hear your laugh and oh man, I miss your hugs more than anything. Nearly 6 years and I'm still at a loss... #adam"

Currently Moore is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, and the couple seems super happy together. But even still, she'll likely always remember Goldstein and his legacy. Her posts are a moving way to keep his memory alive.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).