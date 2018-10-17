After igniting a gun law reform movement that has inspired the nation, the founders of March for Our Lives have now published a book to share their experiences. Out today, Glimmer of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement features essays by Emma González, Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, Matt Deitsch, and others, and shows how the student were able to cope with their grief and anger after the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, in which 17 people were killed and 15 more injured. Ultimately, these students channeled their rage into action and began a powerful activist movement. In this book, they detail exactly how it all happened.

In keeping with the spirit of the movement, 100% of the authors' profits from the book will be donated to the March For Our Lives Action Fund, and Penguin Random House will also be donating a percentage of their own profits.

But once you've finished Glimmer of Hope, what are you going to read next? March for Our Lives co-founder Delaney Tarr shared with Bustle six books that inspire her to keep fighting — maybe you'll find a little bit of inspiration in them, too.

'It's Kind of a Funny Story' by Ned Vizzini "While this book isn’t quite something about activism, it’s one of my all time favorites. It’s what reminds me about the importance of self care, the importance of living your life in the way you know you can do best. Rather than submit to the system, it’s about finding your own success." Click here to buy.

'Meddling Kids' by Edgar Cantero "This book could be on this list for name alone, considering that we often call ourselves just that. But this is a book about a group who went through a horrible trauma as teens and are still grappling with that pain as adults, but have decided to do something about it. This is one of the books I read soon before February 14th, and it speaks to me in a way few others have." Click here to buy.

'Fahrenheit 451' by Ray Bradbury "Of course, a classic just has to end up on here. Dystopian novels always have ignited a fire of rebellion within me, and this was no exception. A man who become so disillusioned he joins the rebellion? Sign me up." Click here to buy.

'Sophie Scholl and the White Rose' by Annette Dumbach and Jud Newborn "I learned about Sophie Scholl in my senior year Holocaust History class. Their tale of social justice in the face of rebellion, risking everything to do what’s right, it inspires me. It’s one of my biggest inspirations for activism every day." Click here to buy.

Anything by David Sedaris "It’s hard to pick one collection of his essays, but David Sedaris has easily been one of the biggest influences on my life. Not only does he teach me about politics, he teaches me about humanity. The nuance of it all." Click here to buy.