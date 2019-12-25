It's not the holiday season until Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hits the airwaves, and this year the iconic anthem celebrates its 25th anniversary. To honor the classic song — which also just hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time — a group of celebs worked with Carey to put together a star-studded video tribute.

There are plenty of familiar faces lip-syncing in the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" anniversary video, from Katy Perry crooning with her dog, Nugget, to Ali Wong hilariously belting out the lyrics in her pajamas in front of her Christmas tree. It looks like Trevor Noah may have recorded his segment on air during The Daily Show, as did the Live with Kelly and Ryan crew. Jamie Foxx is briefly spotted — recording from a club, maybe, judging by the dim lighting — as is Missy Elliott. Also featured in the video are Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, Ciara, James Corden, Snoop Dogg, Bebe Rexha and Kerry Washington. Batwoman star Ruby Rose is spotted playing a guitar, and in one amusing scene, three of her buddies slide shirtless into the frame.

Mariah Carey on YouTube

It's perhaps Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox who really steals the spotlight though, epically singing in a leather and lingerie get-up. (Is it lingerie or is it swimwear? Who cares! It's fabulous.) Chance the Rapper is also spotted building — and then sneakily eating — a gingerbread house while sporting an Office ugly Christmas sweater. And of course there's Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, briefly shown singing by a snowman.

In response to the tribute video, Carey wrote on Instagram, ""WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"

It's no surprise that the Christmas tune continues to make waves year over year. Per the New York Times, the song has only continued to rise in popularity since its debut in 1994, and last week it was the most-streamed song in the country with more than 45 million plays. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" marks Carey’s first number one hit since 2008, but it's been an indelible part of mainstream culture for much longer than that.

“This is consistently the best-testing Christmas song for us,” said Tom Poleman, iHeartRadio's chief programming officer told NYT. “And as a result, one of our most-played Christmas songs at radio.”

Similarly, last year "All I Want For Christmas Is You" broke Spotify's single-day streaming records, hitting 10.8 million streams right on Christmas Eve. Carey has proven that she is indeed the Queen of Christmas, and this latest tribute video is the perfect way to pay homage to her legendary song.