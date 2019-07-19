Instagram used to be all about the FaceTune app, with everyone airbrushing their perceived imperfections to create a youthful appearance. Now, the FaceApp is taking over and everyone is posting photos of what they'd look like decades into the future. However, Mariah Carey recently refused to acknowledge FaceApp, which is just a #TotalMariahMove if we've ever seen one — after all, it's not the firs

Clearly, she will not take part in this social media trend. On July 18, the singer tweeted "FaceApp is not something I acknowledge." That same tweet included a GIF of Carey with the text "I don't hear you, I don't see you, you don't exist to me." It's not that Carey is against social media trends in general. After all, she recently participated in the bottle top challenge. The pop icon just isn't on board with the social media challenges that reference aging, or just time in general.

A few months ago, social media users participated in the ten year challenge, which is pretty much what it sounds like. People posted a current photo alongside a photo from ten years prior. Even though that wasn't really a "challenge" by any means, Carey challenged the norm when she (kind of) participated back in January.

Instead of actually posting a photo from ten years ago, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer shared two identical side by side photos of the same exact moment. She admitted to her Instagram followers, "I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge." She also (seemingly) joked, "Picture taken at some point prior to today."

Oh, girl. Never change, which she probably won't since, you know, time isn't a thing that is acknowledged. It's Mariah Carey's world. We are all just living in it.

Even though Carey is known for being festive for every occasion, she is so against the acknowledgement of time that she doesn't even celebrate her own birthday. Instead she refers to them as anniversaries. More specifically, anniversaries of her twelth birthday.

Carey explained her outlook on aging in a 2014 interview with Out Magazine. She declared, "Darling, I’m eternally 12-years-old."

In that same interview, she elaborated about why she fels that way. She explained a promise that she made to herself years ago. She began, "As a kid I literally made this pact." The pop icon recalled a serious incident that shaped her mindset. She recalled,

"There had been some sort of argument with my mom and the man she was dating at the time, and somehow I became a part of it—I was around 8 or 9 years old, and I said, ‘I’m never going to forget how it feels to be a kid, and you can’t be seen or heard.’ It’s as though your opinion doesn’t mean anything, or your feelings are not real."

Even though the singer has been very entertaining with the tongue-in-cheek humor about time throughout the years, her explanation does show that her outlook has a deep and very meaningful origin. Nevertheless, she will not give in to FaceApp or any other age-related social media trends any time soon. Or ever.