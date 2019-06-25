Listen up, Lambs, because the queen diva herself just shouted out a fiercely funny female comedian in one of her recent tweets. And when a legend recognizes a legend, it's, well ... legendary. That being said, Mariah Carey's reaction to Ali Wong's Always Be My Maybe is definitely a big deal. If you've yet to watch the movie, it'll make you want to see it. If you've already watched it, though, it'll just make you love it that much more.

OK, so, to preface, Wong co-wrote and stars in a recently released Netflix rom-com flick called Always Be My Maybe. The title of the film is clearly a play on Carey's hit 1995 track, "Always Be My Baby," which can be heard toward the very end of the movie.

It's been about a month since Always Be My Maybe came out, and up until now, Carey had yet to comment on whether or not she'd seen it. To be fair, she's a busy lady. She probably knew that the movie existed — seeing as how they had to obtain a license to use her song on the soundtrack — but perhaps it only just made it out of her queue.

"It's really good," Carey said about the movie in a short video she posted on Twitter on June 24. You can clearly see the film on a screen in the background, and it's at the point in the plot where "Always Be My Baby" is being played.

"I'm not just saying this because my song is in there, OK?" Carey continued. "But it is 'Always Be My Baby,' and they use a song that I wrote a little while ago." Then, right as the first verse of the track drops, Carey herself starts singing along. It's glorious. She sounds glorious. She looks glorious. She *is* glorious.

"Love your taste in music @netflix," Carey captioned the clip, followed by the winking face emoji. "for those who are just discovering it now.. you can listen to "Always Be My Baby" + more @ https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/MariahTTTA," she suggested.

Naturally, Wong ended up catching wind of Carey's shoutout. The comedian retweeted the video Mother Lamb shared, and added the comment, "THANK YOU GODDESS MARIAH!!!!" A goddess, indeed.

Netflix's official Twitter account was pretty shook by Carey's compliment, too. "the power that that has, the intelligence that that has, the clearance that that has, the access that that has, the influence that that has, the profile that that has, the international implications that that has," @netflix wrote. They're not wrong.

At the end of the day, an artist doesn't necessarily have to like a movie in order to allow them to use one of their songs on a film's soundtrack. Sure, it helps if they're into it, but that kind of cash money must be hard to turn down. The fact that Carey approves of both the use of her song and the movie itself, though, is pretty major. So, if you've yet to see it, Lambs, you should probably take her word for it and get to streaming ASAP.