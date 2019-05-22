If you didn't know who Marie Kondo was before 2019, you certainly do now. Though Kondo was already something of a celebrity in her native Japan thanks to her bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, her influence skyrocketed in the U.S. earlier this year after the premiere of the widely-watched (and slightly controversial) Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. Now Kondo is sparking joy in a whole new way, with the announcement that she will be releasing her first children's book, Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship, on Nov. 5, 2019. Bustle has all the details below!

Kondo has become an international superstar, not only thanks to her revolutionary KonMari Method for decluttering the home, but for her joyous, warm and upbeat personality. A children's book seems like the perfect next step for her career. According to a representative from Penguin Random House, the publisher of the book, Kiki & Jax tells the endearing story of two best friends who couldn’t be more different. Kiki is a collector, and Jax is a sorter. The one thing they always agree on is how much fun they have together. But when things start to get in the way, can they make room for what has always sparked joy — each other?

Illustrated by Geisel Honor­–winning illustrator and children's book author Salina Yoon, known for titles like Found and Be a Friend, Kiki & Jax will no doubt become a fan-favorite for kids — and any parents who may be desperate to give their children a little extra motivation during clean-up time. Kondo's book will distill her KonMari Method for children, focusing on the most important lesson about tidying up: It helps create space for joy in all parts of your lives.

In a statement released by Penguin Random House, Kondo says, "I’m pleased to share this timeless story about friendship, and I hope that the characters of Kiki and Jax inspire children and families to tidy and embrace joy!”

In a tweet, illustrator Salina Yoon writes, "I am thrilled to announce a picture book collaboration with the one and only @MarieKondo! KIKI and JAX presents Marie Kondo's spark joy philosophy in a fun, meaningful, and accessible way for children."

Marie Kondo, photo courtesy of KonMari Media Inc.

Kiki & Jax will be published by the Crown Books for Young Readers imprint on Nov. 9, and will be made available simultaneously as an audiobook, published by Listening Library.