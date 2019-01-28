Mark's single-striped sweater in Rent is an iconic fashion piece for any fan of the Broadway musical. And Mark's sweater appeared on Rent Live for a Rent Easter egg. Yet, Angel in Rent Live wasn't feeling the blue and red attire and not all fans were pleased with the insult. While Rent-heads may have been pumped to see Mark's sweater in "Christmas Bells" — Angel wasn't. As they shopped in the streets, Valentina's Angel gave Mark's OG sweater a harsh "No." It clearly was intended as a cute reference to the original costuming, but that didn't stop devoted fans for defending Mark's '90s fashion choices.

In the song "Christmas Bells," the new couple of Tom Collins and Angel are checking out some clothes before Maureen's protest. After all, Collins was just mugged. Angel was already denying a few pieces being shown, but once Mark's sweater is brought up, she makes it clear that she does not approve of the ensemble. Jordan Fisher as Mark is also rocking a striped sweater for Rent Live like the original Mark. But his was adapted to be more palatable to a 2019 audience (and way more colorful) versus Anthony Rapp's very '90s sweater. And fans couldn't help but be defensive of Anthony Rapp's sweater when Angel dissed it.

Yet, some fans were stoked to see the shirt that Rapp made famous. It didn't matter to them how it was brought up, with one person noting that Mark's sweater should get an Emmy nomination. And other people even really enjoyed Valentina's delivery.

