With the success of Avengers: Infinity War — which already broke major box-office records — it's been a momentous couple of days for Marvel Studios. But according to a recent report from the Associated Press, it certainly doesn't sound like Marvel has plans to take a break in celebrating its recent triumph. In fact, the studio is reportedly angling for the Marvel movies to continue through 2025, which probably means the masterminds over at the studio will remain hard at work from now until the middle of the next decade — at least.

Last week, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige discussed the studio's plans for future film releases, telling AP:

"We're always thinking ahead. Just when people think they can pin us down, we go somewhere else and that’s going to happen again after 'Infinity War' in the build-up to the next Avengers film. And we had meetings earlier today about 2024 and 2025."

In the aftermath of Infinity War's record-breaking opening weekend, reporter Lindsey Bahr took to Twitter on Sunday to share that particular snippet of Feige's commentary with Marvel's ardent social media following. Her tweet quickly circulated, garnering substantial attention from fans of the superhero franchise almost immediately.

Suffice to say, as soon as dedicated fans caught wind of this projected seven-year plan, they pretty much lost all semblance of chill in favor of a much more honest — albeit, slightly frenzied — response to the news. And that's mostly to say that, if Monday's recent responses to Marvel's projected movie rollout are any indication, fans aren't sure if they can even handle seven more years of Marvel-helmed heartache. (As those who've already seen Infinity War could easily corroborate, the film is quite the emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.)

Replying to Bahr's tweet, the conceivably scorned (though evidently still good-humored) Marvel aficionados below seemed to sum up the general tenor of fan responses to the news pretty succinctly.

Those fans certainly weren't the only ones to express that type of sentiment in their response to Marvel's plan. Another user echoed that idea in their own response, asserting that, if this projected rollout of releases really does come to fruition, they'll definitely be spending a solid chunk of that seven years crying. Of course, much like the rest of us teary-eyed Marvel enthusiasts, that probably means they'll still be watching.

Other Marvel fans took the opportunity to comment with some speculation about which of the powerhouse studio's superhero franchises might see new film installments in the forthcoming years. One Twitter user theorized that X-Men and Fantastic 4 might be the Marvel franchises getting another movie in 2024 and 2025. Judging by the mostly positive responses to that user's tweet, it sounds like other fans would be happy to see more from those franchises in the coming years.

X-Men and Fantastic 4 weren't the only Marvel-helmed franchises to receive an enthusiastic namedrop on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, there was some fan-fueled love shown to Black Widow, which hasn't set a date for release yet, though it's been reported that Marvel is currently in talks to hire a female director to helm the film.

Yet another Twitter user responded by pointing out the studio's (and, specifically, Feige's) seemingly ceaseless work ethic, noting, "Kevin Feige is already planning Marvel movies for 2025 and I don't even know what I'll be doing next year."

And, of course, Marvel fans also tossed around a few large-scale theories and predictions, including one that stipulates that "Disney will have bought DC Comics by 2025 and there will be a DC Marvel cross over movie that will make 2 billion dollars by 2027." Also not surprising was the subtle bit of shade one Twitter user sent DC Comics' way, suggesting it'll be tough for the rival studio to catch up with Marvel's accelerated rollout plan.

At this point, the details of Marvel's supposed plan for the next near-decade of superhero films remains pretty unclear. But whenever Feige does decide to reveal the specifics of Marvel's future in greater detail, the studio can probably rest assured knowing that its doting fans will be ready for it. That being said, they'll probably also be crying.