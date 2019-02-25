Finally, superhero movies are getting their due. Black Panther winning Best Costume Design marks the first Oscar win for Marvel Studios. This historic first couldn't have gone to a better person than Ruth Carter, and it wasn't the only win of the night.

OK, to be clear — this is not the first Marvel movie to win an Academy Award, but it is the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man 2 won Best Visual Effects in 2005, but that was before Marvel Studios existed, and under Sony Pictures. So it's still an incredible achievement. (Especially, no shade to the DC stans, but especially as Suicide Squad got an Academy Award for the DCEU first. It's beyond time for Marvel Studios to get this win.)

