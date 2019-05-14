Matt Donald wasn't on The Bachelorette for a long time, but it was a good time. Well, it was as good of a time that you could have when you're sent home on night one. He's not bitter though. Actually, Matt D.'s video message to Bachelorette fans thanks them for all the love. And he really did get a lot of love from the viewers.

In a caption from an Instagram video he shared on May 14, Matt made sure to keep it positive. He wrote,

"Tough not to get a rose last night but @alabamahannah is so sweet and I know one of the 22 guys left will make her very very happy one day."

Let's hope so. Hannah Brown really does deserve that fierce love she has been talking about. Matt's caption concluded, "To everyone THANK YOU for all the kind words and support. So much love for my family, friends and #bachelornation."

And then there's the video itself. He told his Instagram followers,

"I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to me [and] given support to me after the rose ceremony. Bummer, but I just wanted to say that I can't tell everybody how much I appreciate them, my friends, my family."

Aside from meeting Hannah and the other guys on the show, going on The Bachelorette has actually helped Matt rekindle some old relationships in his life. He revealed, "I haven't talked to some people in five [or] six years and this has been a great opportunity to connect with them." Matt concluded, "I can't tell you guys how happy I am to know that I have so many awesome people reaching out to me. So, I just wanted to say thank you."

With that video, Matt continued to make an amazing first impression. If only Hannah had the chance to see what all of the viewers did. He really did seem like they could've made a great match. Just imagine their hypothetical future of taking care of goats on his far and yelling out "Roll Tide" whenever they could. He could have even taught Hannah how to say "Roll Tide" in sign language. There was just so much potential.

You don't know what you have until it's gone, right? Well, Bachelor Nation does have one more chance to have Old Matt Donald back on TV again. There's a chance that he will be a cast member on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Or at least that's what a lot of viewers are hoping for.

John Fleenor/ABC

A lot of viewers compared Matt to Grocery Store Joe from the last season of The Bachelorette. And we all know how that turned out — he was the most adored (and successful) one-night contestant in Bachelor franchise history.

Hopefully, Matt will follow in Joe's footsteps and go on Bachelor in Paradise, find love, and end up on Dancing With the Stars. You just never know what to expect from this franchise and it's very refreshing for someone to leave the show with class, respect, and most importantly, not one bit of bitterness.