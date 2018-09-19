If you're a fan of Friends, you probably remember when news broke about Matthew Perry's health scare in early August. But now, new details about Perry's hospitalization reveal the situation may have been even more serious than many realized. On Wednesday, Sept. 19, People reported that the actor was recently released from an LA hospital, which seemed to echo Perry's Sept. 14 tweet, which revealed that he was in the hospital for three months. That's a long time to be out of commission with a medical issue, so let's breathe a sigh of relief that the actor is on the road to recovery. (Bustle reached out to Perry and his team for an official confirmation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The medical situation in question came to light on Aug. 7, when reports flooded social media that Perry was undergoing surgery in Los Angeles. In response, the 49-year-old's team released a brief statement acknowledging the surgery, saying he suffered from a gastrointestinal perforation, which, according to healthline.com, is what doctors call a hole in "the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine." The statement read:

"Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

At the time, fans sent well wishes to Perry and figured that the actor would recover promptly. However, over one moth later, on Sept. 14, Perry posted his first tweet in months which read: "Three months in a hospital bed. Check."

Although further details aren't yet available, a source claimed to People that Perry's case was particularly serious. "Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized," the source told the outlet. "His condition was very serious. A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.” Luckily, it seems like the surgery was a success and Perry's prognosis is favorable, since the source also said that Perry is "good" and "going home finally."

While many details surrounding Perry's hospitalization remain unclear, fans didn't need to hear anything else before they started inundating Perry with well wishes on Twitter. "my love, i wish you strength, positivity and most of all: patience," wrote one fan in response to his Sept. 14 tweet, along with a GIF of Joey and Chandler (Perry's character on Friends) sharing a hug.

Many fans responded with more GIFS from Friends to wish Perry well. Some shared stories of how he helped them during difficult times. Here are just a few of those messages:

Hopefully, the actor has gotten to see some of the positive and supportive messages sent his way as he recovers from his health issue. No doubt fans will be anxious for updates — and even more anxious to see Perry return to the screen once he feels up to it.

Most recently, the actor appeared in The Kennedys: Decline and Fall, playing Ted Kennedy opposite Katie Holmes' Jackie Kennedy. He also reprised his Good Wife role of Mike Kresteva on the show's spinoff The Good Fight. TV screens could always use more Matthew Perry, but for now, fans are just hoping for a speedy recovery.