Bomb threats have targeted at least eight prominent Democratic figures this week, including a high-profile U.S. representative from California: Maxine Waters responded to the suspicious packages in an interview with Blavity on Wednesday, saying that she refused to be frightened off from pursuing her agenda. "I ain't scared," she told Blavity.

Two suspicious bundles were addressed to Waters, the FBI confirmed; one was sent to her in D.C. and the other in California. The second was intercepted at a mail center in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to CNN. Members of law enforcement told ABC that it had a live explosive device filled with glass shards inside.

"I don't know whether the bombs are real or not, but we should not crawl under the bed, close the doors, not go out, be afraid to go to rallies," Waters told Blavity on Wednesday. "We have to keep to doing what we're doing in order to make this country right. That's what I intend to do, and as the young people said, 'I ain't scared.'"

Among the other figures targeted by mailed potentially destructive devices this week are President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and philanthropist George Soros. Packages have been sent to eight people in all, according to the FBI, with the latest being Vice President Joe Biden and liberal actor Robert De Niro.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come ...