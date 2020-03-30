The beginning of May will leave you to feel the compelling desire to innovate and rebel against your outdated ways of viewing the world. But before you start sharing your unconventional and intriguing ideas with the world, prepare to spend May 13th re-analyzing and reviewing the structures that have influenced your values and possessions. On May 15th, Jupiter in Capricorn begins its retrograde process within your house of self, which could make you feel like you’re being forced to revisit who you think you are. You’re still going through the transformation process Capricorn and the month of May is going to feel like a universal audit, but try to appreciate the lessons you’re being able to re-learn and review. With the sun in Taurus, you’re going to find yourself having more opportunities to get creative in the kitchen; you’ll be surprised how cooking can increase your creativity.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Capricorns' Relationships

On May 22, the new moon in Gemini will be shining a major light within your house of routine and health. Don’t be too surprised if you discover that you like this new way of interacting with others, especially because it may be helping you organize and structure your beliefs and values. This inspirational energy will be calling for you to welcome people into your home, so host a few house parties. As you socialize with your friends and loved ones from a reasonable distance, you might find yourself being able to nurture and be nurtured in ways you didn’t originally realize was possible.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Emperor: Claim authority over your experiences, as they build your expertise.