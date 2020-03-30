Gemini, with Venus in your house of self there is no way that you can go through May without appreciating everything that you are. When Venus transits our house of self, it encourages us to beautify and prioritize in a world of imagination. Ask questions and follow your serendipitous desires. Just because the world is taking a pause doesn’t mean your mind has to. With Aquarius in Saturn and Mars in your house of higher learning at the beginning of the month, you’re likely to spend this time practically applying the lessons that you’ve been learning. When Mars enters your house of career and legacy, prepare for certain realities to make themselves clearer and easier for you to understand. While it may feel like you’re moving at the speed of dust, enjoy the flowers while you’re on the journey. If possible, May is a wonderful time to smell the flowers, and it’s even better if you’re growing them at home.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Geminis' Relationships

You’ve spent a significant amount of time transforming yourself, but now it’s time to release the reins and allow yourself to be understood. It can feel impossible to let people into the difficult parts of your life when you're used to being their rock, but it's important to do so. Rejoice, there are people in your life who not only want to grow with you, but they are capable of transforming how you go about intimacy forever.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Lovers: We all have choices we have to make, and apathy can inspire stagnancy.