Venus, your ruler, is in the sign Gemini, and networking its way through your house of higher learning, long-distance travel, and philosophy. For the next four months, you will be enhancing and perfecting your communication skills, Libra. Many of you may find yourself developing the communication component of your relationships, and single Libras will be strengthening the love that they have for higher learning. Starting May 1, the Sun, Mercury, and Uranus are conjunct in the sign Taurus, within your house of transformation and shared resources, meaning things are going to start looking up, especially after dealing with what was a moderately challenging year. Keep your eyes peeled on May 13, you’re expected to see a change in how your close relationships impact your daily routine.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Libras' Relationships

There’s a lot of healing from past relationships with others, Libra. You may not remember them in detail, but each one of them impacted how you interact with future relationships. In the past, you may have found that you’ve had to act on instinct with others and conflict wasn’t expressed in the healthiest of fashions. Take some time to appreciate how far you’ve come. On May 13, expect your relationships to expose themselves to you. You can’t control how people will treat you, nor can you dictate how they will regard you. This month will help you start to realize there’s more nuance to the people in your life, and you can’t allow yourself to get wrapped up in dysfunction.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Chariot: You’re moving to the next chapter of your life; the process has already started.