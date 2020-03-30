Pisces, many of you have been withstanding a lot more than the people around you. It’s commendable that many of you have been keeping your head above the water, while also having compassion for those around you. On May 13, Mars will enter your house of self, catapulting you out of the “stuck” feeling. While you may not know the exact direction you’re going yet, the month of May will at least remind you that you’re the captain of your ship. On May 15, your ruler Jupiter goes retrograde in your house of community, dreams, and aspirations. It’s OK if what you wanted yesterday is no longer what you need today. On May 22, Mercury conjuncts Venus in Gemini within your house of family and home. Some conversations get avoided and others keep coming up again. Try not to run away from the inevitable. Grant yourself permission to speak your piece, even if all the points you have involve recounting the past.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Pisces' Relationships

Your relationship is thriving this month, despite the unflattering circumstances it must exist through. While we are being confined to our homes during social distancing, there are a lot more opportunities for you to bond with your significant others. Take advantage of this time and set boundaries as you need them so you don’t burn yourself out. On May 22, Mercury and Venus conjunct in your house of family and home, encouraging you to understand how you repeat familial dynamics within your close relationships. Don't let shame eat at your ability to speak, especially because voicing your internal thoughts is how you develop your external self. Open up to those closest to you — they are present in your life because you trust them to be there when you need them.

Tarot Card of the Month

The High Priestess: Trust that your time is coming, your intuition is guiding you where you need to be.