The wedding of the century is just days away. If you're throwing your own royal wedding party to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there's a biscuit you're going to want to add to the menu. UK-based biscuit and cake makers, McVitie's, made a Royal Wedding digestive biscuit in a Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavor. The cake makers polled Twitter to find the most sought after American-inspired flavor to combine with its traditional chocolate digestive biscuit, and the winner is chocolate fudge brownie. This royal-wedding-inspired biscuit is super limited edition — there's just 50 packages available — and the only way to get them is on Twitter.

If you want to snag a pack for your royal wedding viewing party, let McVitie's know on Twitter who you plan to share your chocolate digestive biscuits with by using the hashtag #SweeterTogether. McVitie's has been making the UK's most beloved biscuits since the 1800s, which makes it a fitting royal wedding accompaniment because royal weddings are all about tradition. The original secret recipe that's still used today was created in 1892, the company timeline on McVitie's website noted. According to the Telegraph UK, digestive biscuits were developed in the 1800s to help aid in post-dinner digestion, and they're usually served with coffee or tea so you can dunk your biscuits before eating them. You know, to make digesting more fun. Kind of like how Americans dunk cookies in glasses of milk.

While eating biscuits after a meal isn't the norm in the U.S., you might want to make an exception for the royal wedding day. According to the Mirror UK, people across the pond are so fond of after-dinner-digestive biscuits that "the average household buys an average of 96 packets a year and a whopping 420,000 [tons] of them were eaten in 2016." And, Queen Elizabeth is rumored to never leave home without her favorite chocolate digestive biscuit.

What's more, rolling out special biscuits for royal weddings is pretty common. Because, it's a royal wedding, and royal couples deserve their own biscuits. "This is not the first time McVitie’s has created something special during a royal wedding. In 1947, McVitie and Price created (then) Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten’s spectacular nine feet high wedding cake and in 2011, made Prince William’s groom’s cake, which was made of nearly 2,000 Rich Tea biscuits and 17kg of chocolate," Mars El Brogy wrote for the Independent UK. McVitie's reportedly also made Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake.

In fact, biscuits are so beloved in Britain that the Washington Post reported that 99 percent of people regularly buy biscuits while only 95 percent buy toilet paper. Because, priorities. As reporter Monica Hesse put it, "This traipsing through Britain, this endless unpacking of the strange foreign tribe that is the royal family — it cannot end without an investigation into the subsistence traditions of the native peoples. We are going to need to talk about McVitie’s. The McVitie’s Digestive biscuit. The McVitie’s Rich Tea biscuit. The McVitie’s brand, which tastes like Britain itself, like the country’s past and future."

Even if you don't win the royal biscuits, you can still score tons of other flavors of McVitie's digestive biscuits at most grocery stores or on Amazon, and if you want to do royal right, these biscuits are non negotiable. Just be careful when dunking your biscuits into hot drinks because biscuit-dunking injuries can be painful. According to the Mirror UK, one study reported that nearly half of biscuit lovers have been injured by biscuits, usually from scalding themselves while dunking. If you're getting up hella early to watch the royal wedding, and you plan to have tea and digestive biscuits for breakfast, make sure your tea won't scald you before dipping your biscuit in. The ER is no place to spend the royal wedding day.