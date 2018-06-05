Take a minute to imagine an unlikely food combination comprised of two fo your favorite things. Whether it's two things that don't seem to go together at all, or two items that seem like they were made for each other, that combination probably exists somewhere out there. We're living in the age of elaborate food combos, the weirder, the better - and honestly, it's pretty great. One food combination that deserves all of your attention, however? Pizza and hamburgers — as in, a hamburger, topped with a literal pizza. Yes, seriously. A restaurant in Los Angeles called Meatzilla! serves pizza bun hamburgers — it's called a Meatzza on their menu, for the record — and they are proof that you never have to choose between the two ever again.

If you're not in LA, Meatzilla! is a burger spot in the city dedicated to upping the game when it comes to burgers — and with this pizza bun burger, they have definitely done just that. Their menu includes a wide variety of burgers, from options that are topped with kimchi and seaweed to your more classic cheeseburger. Everything looks interesting and delicious, but the best thing on the menu has to be the pizza buns. I mean... just look at it.

According to Thrillist in 2017, when Meatzilla! debuted the pizza bun, everything on the Meatzilla! menu is available "Meatzza style." In other words, any of the burgers can be topped with pizza buns instead of a regular bun. So, yes, you can choose to get the fried chicken sandwiches on pizza buns instead of a regular bun. You can even choose to get the Hangover Helper (a burger with a fried egg, cheese, sausage, and Kewpie mayo) on a pizza bun. Because, really, who needs or even wants a regular old bun when pizza buns exist?!

The pizza buns themselves are made with a regular bun as the base. The bun is covered in tomato sauce, Muenster cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, and mini pepperoni cups, and is then toasted so that the cheese melts perfectly and the bun gets nice and crispy. It's then topped with a sprinkle of parsley, which just makes it look quite aesthetically pleasing. Once the burger is placed in between the bottom bun and the pizza bun, you've got a meal that was probably literally created with Instagram in mind... or just adventurous tastebuds.

These pizza buns would probably taste amazing with just a burger patty and no toppings, but of course, you can add whatever you want. Need even more meat? Add bacon or sausage. Want more cheese? Go for it! The possibilities are pretty much endless, and we're really into it.

And in case you were thinking that this might be one of those food items that just looks incredible... you would be wrong, because the reviews are raves. The Yelp comments for this place are proof of that: For instance, one review from Chris A. said, simply, "GIVE THEM YOUR MONEY!!!" Another review from Bailey Z. said, "People will ask, is the pizza bun worth the extra $3? Yes, because it takes the decision of ever wanting to try a pizza-burger Frankenfood out of your hands. Great meal and definitely worth returning to try their other burgers."

I don't know about you, but I was sold the second I laid eyes on the pizza bun frankenburger masterpiece. I mean, why choose between pizza and a burger when you can just have them both? At the same time? This is the peak of human innovation and I will accept no other opinions about it whatsoever.