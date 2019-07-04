Hair accessories have totally gone from being something your kid niece wears in the playground to a bonafide grown-up trend that's everywhere, from the catwalk to the streets IRL. The problem is that when top-end designers solidify a trend like this, many of the on-sale pieces boast a pretty spenny price tag. Enter: Tort hair accessories, the super cute, creative, and imaginative brand where nearly everything costs less than £25.

Tort is still relatively unknown to those outside of the very stylish cool girls of Instagram, but I predict huge things for the brand. It already has a selection of ultra-covetable celebrity stars in its fan base, most notably singer Jorja Smith, who wore two bespoke Tort clips during her Glastonbury set. As mentioned, it is also a favourite of some of the coolest bloggers and influencers on Instagram. Estee LaLonde is a fan, for example, as is one of my besties Klaudia Cloud, whose long shiny locks look incredible when donned with a Tort accessory or two.

The story of how Tort began is just as cool as its covetable clips. The brand is still in its infancy, having been launched earlier this year by PR Mona Ghafoori, who wanted to create hair clips for friends that held well as well as looking super pretty. It's also an openly inclusive brand, with its website explaining the clips are for all hair types: "Long, short, afro, curly, weave, black, blonde, pink, grey: we don’t discriminate. Our clips have been tested on all hair types meaning there’s something for everyone."

Tort

And as for the clips themselves, designs are fun, bright and bold, adding a creative touch to any outfit. Using prints such as tortoiseshell and terrazzo tile effect, each piece is unique and different to other clips on the market. The original shape, 'Cora,' (a traditional hair clip style) is now joined by other designs as well as hi-shine hair scrunchies, meaning there really is something for every taste and occasion. Even better, each piece is named "after powerful women in her [Mona's] life, from a septuagenarian style icon to a trendsetting two-year-old."

The best thing about the brand (aside from its awesome designs) is that it's totally affordable, with everything landing around the £20 mark, and many of the styles coming in packs of two. And if you need inspo on how to wear Mona's designs, just follow the brand on Instagram, which is full of colourful imagery and content.

If you can't decide which accessory to pick up first, here are my five faves: