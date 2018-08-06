This summer, the Duchess of Sussex has been breaking style rules left, right, and centre. And the royal's most recent outing would probably have left your nan recoiling in horror. Why? Because Meghan Markle's wedding guest outfit was navy — but it looked great, proving that certain traditions perhaps need to be left in the past.

On Saturday, Markle celebrated her 37th birthday by attending someone else's wedding. She and Prince Harry rocked up to witness the marriage of Harry's friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks. The small Surrey nuptials obviously called for an understated look that would keep all eyes on the bride — and that's exactly what Markle delivered.

She arrived wearing a navy shirt dress by Club Monaco. The short-sleeved design featured a button-up top and pleated skirt that mixed pale pink with olive green and white. Considering some of her other purchases, this was practically a bargain at £400, reports the Daily Mail. Alas, the Markle effect has worked its magic. So much so that the dress is now sold out.

The rest of the duchess' look was equally dark. She chose another hat by Philip Treacy, a navy leather belt by Miu Miu, and bow-adorned heels by Aquazzura costing £490. A £175 navy straw clutch by California-based brand KAYU topped off the elegant look along with a gold and diamond Shaun Leane bracelet and pink gold and diamond hoops by Markle's preferred jeweller, Vanessa Tugendhaft.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Seeing as a lot of people want to copy Markle's every sartorial move, it won't be long before wedding attire begins to welcome navy. And if you have a wedding or two left to attend this summer, here's a few darker looks that'll add a certain je ne sais quoi to the proceedings.

1 A Traditional Black Dress ASOS Chi Chi London High Low Midi Dress £62 ASOS This has all the makings of a traditional wedding guest dress but comes in black for that Markle feel. Designed in a lightweight fabric, this design also boasts elegant lace sleeves. Buy Now

2 A Dip Into The Dark Side ASOS Bronx and Banco Caged Midi Dress £260 ASOS This floral one can be worn for any wedding — no matter the season. It's also ideal if you're a little wary of going too dark but just want to dip a toe in and see if it works. Buy Now

3 A Dramatic Look Topshop Style Mafia Puff Sleeve Midi Shift Dress £60 Topshop Want to really stand out from the crowd? Try this dress on for size. With puffy sleeves and eye-catching slits, it's catwalk-inspired but still wedding appropriate. Buy Now

4 A Mum-Approved Style Zara Draped Polka Dot Dress £29.99 Zara It's pretty tricky to find a dark-coloured dress that is fit for a wedding and fit for your mum's approval, but this ruched spotty design from Zara fits the bill (and is pretty cheap, too). Buy Now

5 A Chic Jumpsuit Mango Bow Detail Jumpsuit £59.99 Mango Stick a white sash around a black jumpsuit and you've got yourself the ultimate wedding guest look. Simple, right? Buy Now

6 A Flouncy Design H&M Patterned Flounced Dress £49.99 H&M Despite currently experiencing a never-ending heatwave, you can never quite tell what the weather's going to be like during a summer wedding. Play it safe with this cool long-sleeved design. Buy Now

7 Think Spots Boohoo Plus Woven Off Shoulder Polka Dot Midi Dress £22 Boohoo Polka dots are a wedding staple. Why not try and incorporate a darker colour into your wedding guest look? You can never go wrong with monochrome and this particular dress doesn't discriminate with sizes as it goes up to a UK 24. Buy Now