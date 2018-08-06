Meghan Markle Broke This Wedding Style Rule In The Best Way & You're Going To Want To Follow Suit
This summer, the Duchess of Sussex has been breaking style rules left, right, and centre. And the royal's most recent outing would probably have left your nan recoiling in horror. Why? Because Meghan Markle's wedding guest outfit was navy — but it looked great, proving that certain traditions perhaps need to be left in the past.
On Saturday, Markle celebrated her 37th birthday by attending someone else's wedding. She and Prince Harry rocked up to witness the marriage of Harry's friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks. The small Surrey nuptials obviously called for an understated look that would keep all eyes on the bride — and that's exactly what Markle delivered.
She arrived wearing a navy shirt dress by Club Monaco. The short-sleeved design featured a button-up top and pleated skirt that mixed pale pink with olive green and white. Considering some of her other purchases, this was practically a bargain at £400, reports the Daily Mail. Alas, the Markle effect has worked its magic. So much so that the dress is now sold out.
The rest of the duchess' look was equally dark. She chose another hat by Philip Treacy, a navy leather belt by Miu Miu, and bow-adorned heels by Aquazzura costing £490. A £175 navy straw clutch by California-based brand KAYU topped off the elegant look along with a gold and diamond Shaun Leane bracelet and pink gold and diamond hoops by Markle's preferred jeweller, Vanessa Tugendhaft.
Seeing as a lot of people want to copy Markle's every sartorial move, it won't be long before wedding attire begins to welcome navy. And if you have a wedding or two left to attend this summer, here's a few darker looks that'll add a certain je ne sais quoi to the proceedings.
1A Traditional Black Dress
This has all the makings of a traditional wedding guest dress but comes in black for that Markle feel. Designed in a lightweight fabric, this design also boasts elegant lace sleeves.
2A Dip Into The Dark Side
This floral one can be worn for any wedding — no matter the season. It's also ideal if you're a little wary of going too dark but just want to dip a toe in and see if it works.
3A Dramatic Look
Want to really stand out from the crowd? Try this dress on for size. With puffy sleeves and eye-catching slits, it's catwalk-inspired but still wedding appropriate.
4A Mum-Approved Style
£29.99
It's pretty tricky to find a dark-coloured dress that is fit for a wedding and fit for your mum's approval, but this ruched spotty design from Zara fits the bill (and is pretty cheap, too).
5A Chic Jumpsuit
£59.99
Stick a white sash around a black jumpsuit and you've got yourself the ultimate wedding guest look. Simple, right?
6A Flouncy Design
£49.99
Despite currently experiencing a never-ending heatwave, you can never quite tell what the weather's going to be like during a summer wedding. Play it safe with this cool long-sleeved design.
7Think Spots
Polka dots are a wedding staple. Why not try and incorporate a darker colour into your wedding guest look? You can never go wrong with monochrome and this particular dress doesn't discriminate with sizes as it goes up to a UK 24.
Keep it simple, keep it clean, and you're onto a winner. See you on the dark side.