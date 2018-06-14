You might want to grab some tissues, because they way Meghan Markle described marriage to Prince Harry will make you fall in love with them all over again. According to People, while meeting locals in Chester, England with Queen Elizabeth II, Markle opened up about what it's like being married to Harry and, of course, she had nothing but sweet words to share. One lucky onlooker said she actually spoke with the Duchess of Sussex, who was not only "genuine" and "really warm," but was kind enough to stop and briefly chat.

That onlooker, Sharon Briscoe, told People she asked Markle if she was enjoying her new life as a royal and she said the former Suits star responded, "It is wonderful. I’m really enjoying it." Brisco said she also told the 36-year-old, "I said to give our love to Harry and to look after him." Then, Markle gave the most sweetest reply ever. According to Briscoe, she said, "I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever."

It's no surprise Markle feels this way about Harry. Since they announced their engagement in November 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear they were meant to be. They both pretty much knew right away they were going to be together forever.

Like Harry told the BBC during their first interview as an engaged couple, "So you know, the fact that I fell, the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was a sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned. Everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of that — she tripped and fell into my life; I fell into her life."

Yes, this is how these two talk about each other. If only everyone could be so lucky to find a partner like Harry or Markle.

Their romance just goes to show that a blind date can go successfully. For those unaware, they were set up by an unknown mutual friend and as soon as they met, that was it. Markle was actually hesitant about meeting Harry. "I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her [the friend who connected them] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question," Markle explained to the BBC. "I said, 'Well is he nice?' 'Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn’t, it didn’t seem like it would make sense and so, we went and had a, met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, 'Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'"

Harry echoed Markle's comment and said, "And then it was like, "Right there is, we need to get the darries out and find out how we’re gonna make this work." Because I was off to Africa for a month, and she was working. And we just sort of right where is, where’s the gap? And, the gap happened to be in the perfect place. So."

Seriously, is this real life? Oh, it is, and these two are deeply in love. "But I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me and I choose her," Harry also told the BBC. "And therefore you know whatever whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team."

You could even tell at their wedding on May 19 how they truly feel about one another. They both stared at each other with pure love. You could see in their eyes how happy there were to officially become husband and wife. Even Victoria Beckham agrees. She attended the wedding with David Beckham and dished to the Evening Standard on May 23, "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."

That's the perfect way to describe their relationship: "Very real, very honest." It's exactly what Markle and Harry have exuded since the beginning — and continue to do currently.