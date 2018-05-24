Victoria and David Beckham were lucky enough to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19, just like they attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day in April 2011. While chatting with the Evening Standard on May 23, Victoria Beckham commented on the royal wedding and her reaction is something Markle and Harry shippers are going to want to hear.

The former Spice Girls singer was careful not to spill any details about the wedding reception, but the fashion designer was more than happy to talk about the actual ceremony. Victoria had nothing but lovely words for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way she talked about watching Markle and Harry say "I will" speaks to the true nature of love they have for one another.

She gushed,

"It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."

Anyone who has followed Markle and Harry's romance and watched their wedding will most likely agree with Victoria — they have a "very real, very honest" love for one another. The way they looked at each other at the altar spoke volumes. Viewers could tell how happy they were to be standing side by side and officially become husband and wife.

Ever since they announced their engagement, it was obvious their love knew no bounds. As they sat on the couch for their first joint interview with the BBC as an engaged couple in November 2017, Markle and Harry couldn't stop smiling. It was clear they found their forever partner. As Harry said about his proposal, "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes? Can I say yes?' and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'Can I — can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh yes the ring.'"

To be able to witness their connection in person had to be truly special, and it's clear Victoria enjoyed herself at the wedding. On May 19, she also congratulated the royal couple on Instagram. "Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both."

David felt the same way, as he echoed on Instagram, "What a proud day for our country today! Watching Harry as happy as he was makes us all proud of the man and person he has always been...what a day!"

Victoria also told the Evening Standard how much she loved Markle's Givenchy dress, which was designed by Clare Waight Keller. "I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great."

Many thought Victoria might end up creating the former Suits star's dress, but as she told James Corden in April, "I'm not doing the dress, I'm not." She added, "Sadly, not. But I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears." And Markle certainly did.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's one thing to watch Markle and Harry's wedding on television, but to be able to experience it in person had to be beyond magical. Weddings are all about love and that's exactly what these two made their day about. As Bishop Michael Curry passionately preached at the wedding "love is the way". There's no doubt Harry and Markle are showing others not only how "honest" and "real" their feelings are, but how important it is to express love, not hate.