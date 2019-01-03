With a new year comes a new round of birthdays to celebrate, and there are plenty happening in the royal family this year to keep them busy and on their toes. It looks like one of the newest members of the royal family is already a pro at getting presents spot on. Kate Middleton's birthday gift from Meghan Markle when they first met was such a kind and thoughtful gesture, and I'm not even a little bit surprised.

When Meghan first met Harry's brother and sister-in-law, it was around the occasion of Kate's 35th birthday in 2017, and Meghan gifted Kate a leather-bound "dream diary" for her "for her thoughts and ideas," a source told The Sun. If Middleton is anything like me, you can never have enough journals.

Markle also gave Middleton a bracelet designed by Zofia Day to thank her for helping out with her wedding last May, Glamour reports. I can imagine there have been plenty of other thoughtful exchanges between the two since they first met back in 2017, contrary to recent reports of an alleged rift between the two.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As much as I don't want to mention the alleged feud — honestly, who believes that there ever was one in the first place, and even Kensington Palace responded to one story, telling The Sun "this never happened" — I think I'm beginning to understand why these rumours began in the first place. It seems as though it could be down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving to Windsor and out of Kensington Palace, as mentioned in a previous Bustle article.

As much as I would love sharing a house with my brother, if we both had partners and children, I'd kinda want to start living my own life. So it's understandable that Harry and Markle want to move somewhere a little more private in preparation for their first child. Also, it's not like they're moving down the road or a few miles away. They're moving out the city, which is clearly a different lifestyle choice. And as The Sun pointed out, "while the move was a shock announcement, nobody official has confirmed there is any kind of rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge or Prince Harry and William."

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While Kensington Palace has opted not to comment on any of the additional reports — with the exception of "this never happened" — they did issue a statement regarding the abuse and harassment Markle received before the couple were even engaged. Issued by the Communications Secretary on Prince Harry's behalf, the statement highlighted Harry's concerns and disappointment regarding comments and false stories being made about Markle.

"He has rarely taken formal action on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are written about him and he has worked hard to develop a professional relationship with the media, focused on his work with the issues he cares about. Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her [...] He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — this is her life and his."

Here's hoping that things calm down and the pair of them can get on with living their lives. With a baby on the way and a house renovation to complete, I'm sure they have better things to do.