Attention, royal watchers, you might not see much of Meghan Markle in the coming weeks. But, there's a very good reason for that. According to E! News, Meghan Markle is reportedly set to go on maternity leave, as she does not have any upcoming, official engagements on her schedule. So, the next time you see the Duchess of Sussex, she could be carrying the royal baby in her arms.

E! News reported that Markle is likely set to go on maternity leave following her most recent outings she attended on March 11, which involved celebrations for Commonwealth Day. Not only did the duchess visit the Canada House on that day, alongside her husband, Prince Harry, but she also attended a service in honor of the holiday. During the service, royal watchers got to see a couple of special moments featuring the Duchess of Sussex, as she exchanged a lovely moment with Kate Middleton, per Harper's Bazaar, and had a moving moment during a performance of Snow Patrol's "Run" by Alfie Boe, according to PopSugar.

Since the royal does not have any official engagements lined up following the Commonwealth Day celebrations, it's likely because she is now set to go on her maternity leave from her public duties. The official Kensington Palace Twitter account, which frequently outlines upcoming engagements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has not detailed any future engagements for Markle. Similarly, the official website for the royal family also does not have any details about any upcoming engagements for the duchess.

Basically, there's a good chance that she's taking a break from any official outings before the birth of her first child. Given how busy she's been with all of her recent engagements, between her overseas outings and the numerous public events that she's attended, I'd say it's a very well-deserved break.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She may be on her maternity leave, but that doesn't necessarily mean that she's not going to be getting some work in. According to People, Markle is still taking private meetings with those connected to some of the organizations closest to her. As the publication reported, she supposedly attended a private meeting on March 13 with two executives of the National Theatre, which the duchess counts as one of her patronages. A source even claimed, regarding the private meetings:

“There are plenty of private meetings taking place. If she is to do something public it would be announced, but there are none that are scheduled."

Even though she's settling into her maternity leave, the Duchess of Sussex is still staying busy. And that just proves, once again, that you can always count on Markle to be one of the hardest workers in the game.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of settling into her maternity leave, it's clear that Markle and Harry are busy making preparations for their little one's arrival, who is due sometime in the spring, according to Kensington Palace. It was recently reported by People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially separated their royal court from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The move comes as the soon-to-be parents are set to settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage. As an official statement from the palace, per People, detailed:

“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Since Markle is reportedly on her maternity leave now, there's a good chance that the future prince or princess of Sussex could be here before you know it. So, it might just be time to let all of the royal baby excitement officially commence.