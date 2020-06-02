Be it dating, married, part of the royal family or not, there’s no denying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry top the charts when it comes to their couples style. They do black tie like pros, they are effortless in jeans and a button-down, and they even slay when it comes to athleisure. The pair has taken their sartorial panache through the UK, Europe, Australia, and Los Angeles (to name a few), and continue to kill it every step of the way.

Ever since stepping into the royal family, Markle has become quite the fashion icon and, with Harry by her side, he’s certainly stepped up his style game as well. Markle slays in shirt dresses, gowns, jeans, and even tailored tuxedos. Likewise, few wear a suit quite like Harry, and he certainly knows how to rock a cashmere sweater and khakis with equal flair.

While the pair doesn’t specifically subscribe to the new wave of coordinated couples style, choosing not to match in an obvious way, they certainly take cues from one another, showing up as two of the best dressed in any room that they enter.

Ahead, find the best Meghan Markle and Prince Harry style moments throughout their relationship and prepare to be inspired.

Endeavour Fund Awards: February 1, 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle chose an Alexander McQueen tuxedo for the Endeavour Fund Awards, matching Harry by her side, who chose a deep blue suit and tie, styled with a bright white button-down shirt. While Markle turned heads for her choice to forgo a dress, she looked stunning, as always.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding: May 19, 2018 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No Meghan Markle and Prince Harry style round-up would be complete without their wedding day, during which Markle donned a white down designed by Clare Waight Keller, then of Givenchy, and Prince Harry was dressed in the Blues and Royals military uniform.

Royal Trip to Australia: October 19, 2018 Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a beachy vibe, the pair still managed to look dressed-to-the-nines, with Meghan Markle slipping into a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant, and Harry keeping it simple in khaki pants and a cornflower blue button-down shirt.

Royal Trip to Australia: October 22, 2018 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The pair went casual with an outing in Australia. Markle chose a striped linen dress from Reformation, while Harry slipped into khakis and a navy blue button-down shirt.

Presentation of Archie: May 8, 2019 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To officially present Archie to the world, Markle slipped into another coatdress style that she has been known to wear in the past, this time opting for a bright white double-breasted dress from Grace Wales Bonner. By her side, holding their son, Prince Harry wore a light gray suit that was perfect for Summer.

Royal Visit to Johannesburg: October 2, 2019 Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan went rogue with her dress choice in October 2019, slipping into a coatdress from Nonie that was fashioned like a trench. On her arm, Prince Harry chose to forgo a tie with his navy suit and bright white button-down shirt.

Mountbatten Music Festival: March 7, 2020 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Preparing for their final week of events as official royals, Markle and Prince Harry pulled out all the stops, coordinated in a way that they rarely do. Markle chose a caped red gown, designed by Safiyaa, while Harry matched his wife in a decorated royal jacket in the same shade of red and pants with a coordinated stripe down each leg.