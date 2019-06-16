The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a Father's Day surprise! On Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new photo of baby Archie, and the sweet picture is the perfect tribute to fatherhood. The royals posted the photo on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, on which the couple shares regular updates on both philanthropic efforts and their personal lives. The new photo shows Prince Harry holding his 5-week-old son, who is wrapping his fingers around his father's hand. The image also marks the first time that the Duke and Duchess have shared a clear picture of the baby's face.

In addition to the cute photo, the new-parents shared a special message for fathers around the world. In the caption, the royals wrote:

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal"

Markle & Prince Harry's photo is one of a few updates the couple has shared since Archie was born. Markle gave birth on Monday, May 6, and the couple shared the news via press release from Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to keep the birth private, forgoing the royal tradition of presenting the baby to the public on the steps of the Lindo Wing, according to Time. Prince Harry made an initial statement on Sky News to report that both mother and baby were doing well following the birth.

Since the initial announcement, Markle and Prince Harry have slowly revealed new baby details to the public on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. On May 8, Markle and Prince Harry shared their first public appearance as a family, and wrote about the moment on Instagram. The Duke and Duchess included a special thank-you for the international support, writing:

"Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago."

On the same day, Prince Harry and Markle also revealed the baby's name via social media and a press release. The couple posted a photo introducing the newborn baby to the queen, captioning the picture, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

Prince Harry's Father's Day post is not the first time the couple has paid tribute to parenthood. In May, the royals shared a Mother's Day photo on Instagram. The picture showed Markle cradling baby Archie's feet, and was captioned:

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The photo was also a nod to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana. In the picture, Markle is posing in front of forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favorite flower.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted privacy during the early days of parenthood, but the two are clearly planning to include their fans on the family journey. The Father's Day post is just the latest photo of baby Archie from the couple, and it seems likely that fans of the royals can look forward to more updates in the future.