Royal baby Archie has been alive for a week and a half, but new information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son continues to emerge. As reported by People, Baby Archie's birth certificate revealed more details about his birth, including just where he made his entry into the world.

The U.K.'s Press Association shared the birth certificate on Friday morning, and it listed Archie's birthplace as Portland Hospital in Paddington, Westminster. It also listed Prince Harry's occupation as "Prince of the United Kingdom" and Markle's as "Princess of the United Kingdom." Not many people can say their birth certificate confirmed that their parents are a literal prince and princess.

Markle's full name, Rachel Meghan, also appeared on the birth certificate. Specifically, she's listed as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," with her maiden name listed as Markle.

The birth certificates for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children also include Middleton's occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom," so Markle's listed job isn't a total surprise. While Middleton and Markle's official titles are the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, their children's birth certificates list them as princesses.

Archie's birth certificate includes a lot of information, too. In addition to Prince Harry and Markle's titles and full names, Archie's birth certificate also includes where his parents were born. Like his son, Prince Harry was born in Paddington, Westminster, while Markle was born in California.

And Portland Hospital, where Markle gave birth to Archie, is incredibly exclusive, too. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born there, Town & Country reported. And Victoria Beckham gave birth at Portland Hospital, too, according to People.

It's not where Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children were born, though. Middleton gave birth at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, with plenty of fans waiting outside to get first glimpses at the royal newborns.

Baby Archie was born on May 6, and the Sussexes confirmed the news on their Instagram account. They wrote in their post,

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

The Sussexes have also shared several photos of the baby, including one of Archie meeting the Queen. The picture shows Markle's mom and Prince Philip, along with the new parents and the Queen, and it looks like a truly joyful occasion.

Archie's been making the rounds among his royal family members this week, too. Prince William and Kate Middleton met Archie on Tuesday, and Prince Charles met the royal baby on Thursday. The newborn has been in the world for less than two weeks, but he's already bringing joy to plenty of people. Prince Harry and Markle look super happy to be parents, and the details about Archie's birth certificate only add more excitement to the news.