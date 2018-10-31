Anyone who dabbles in makeup knows that taking it all off after a long day is slightly heart-wrenching, especially on the days you manage to even your brows and wing your eye liner to perfection. But if you're going to return to a fresh face, you might as well use a makeup remover that's royally approved.

The biggest rule in skincare is to always take your makeup off before you go to bed. And while many struggle to adhere to this cosmetic commandment, Meghan Markle found a way around all that red tape.

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle has the means to look for tiaras with the Queen, it doesn't mean the Duchess of Sussex is above beauty bargains. Although it's not confirmed whether or not Markle continues to scrub her face with some $8 Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths in the palace, according to Refinery29, these were her go-to makeup wipes after hours on the set of Suits.

"They’re great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable," she told Beauty Banter back in 2016. More than likely, you can definitely relate for every late-night weekend you've experienced in your 20s.

Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths

Markle also admitted that she used to buy them in bulk. And while she may be a royal, the jam-packed schedule she's managing now calls for a quick swipe and may still be in her makeup bag.

Another one of the pre-Duchess' skin care favorites was Dr. Bronner's Castile Liquid Soap. If you've never tried this soap, what are you really doing in life? Markle agreed that the soap's long-lasting scent kept her coming back to it. And since you're definitely wondering, she wears either Almond or Lavender in this multipurpose cleanser.

Dr. Bronner's Castile Liquid Soap

To complete her skincare regimen in its entirety, Markle's body lotion mention was just as inexpensive and humbling as the rest of her routine. She also told Beauty Banter that Nivea's Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion was a must-have.

"I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it," she said.

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion

Meghan Markle may be dining at large tables under historic (and expensive chandeliers, she and others with a big bank still enjoy the simple things. Despite the fact that regular degular people are amazed at a royal's normalcy, realistically, there isn't always going to be a Dior store right around the corner between appearances. For even the biggest and brightest of stars have to temporarily trade in high-end products for drug store brands.

On the brighter side, when it comes to celebs who dress up and rock it as if they weren't under a spotlight, it allows every day beauty babes treat themselves to a star-studded makeup remover routine.