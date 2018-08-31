When you're a member of the royal family, it's practically impossible to travel anywhere without being spotted. But, apparently, that's exactly what one famous royal just did. According to a royal correspondent, reports stating that Meghan Markle went to Toronto are true. Who'd have thought it?

Omid Scobie — who regularly contributes to Good Morning America — tweeted that sources had revealed details of an extra special trip. According to him, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Toronto last Tuesday to visit one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney.

During the three day trip, Markle stayed at the Mulroney residence and spent her time "catching up, lounging poolside, and playing with children Ivy, Brian, and John." The three boys reportedly "love seeing their Auntie Meg." If that wasn't enough, the Duchess also managed to spend a night out with friends.

It's hard to imagine how arguably one of the most famous members of the British royal family managed to go to another country undetected. And how she was allowed to stay in a friend's family home without the royal security team going into meltdown. And how she went on a night out that resulted in zero people noticing or taking a sneaky photograph. Perhaps she really does get special treatment thanks to her former A-list life.

The rumours about Markle's fleeting Toronto trip began earlier this month when Royal Central reported that the Duchess was flying to the Canadian city. According to an anonymous source, Kensington Palace sent a letter to Air Canada staff "asking that no one take Meghan's picture or approach her on the flight."

I'm guessing she hired out the entire first class section and was allowed to use a private part of the airport because the general public are a lot less likely to obey such a request. I've contacted a spokesperson for Mulroney to see whether there is any truth to the tale but am yet to hear back.

Markle lived in Toronto while filming legal drama Suits so the city obviously has a special place in her heart. It's also not surprising that she chose her limited amount of time off to visit Mulroney who is not only rumoured to be her sometime stylist, according to Town & Country, but also played a big part in her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Her two sons took on the role of page boy, while daughter Ivy was a flower girl.

Royal Central reports that the royal may also be embarking on another clandestine trip to Los Angeles before returning to Duchess duties in September. On September 4, Markle will be attending London's WellChild Awards alongside her husband who is a patron of the children's charity.

And on September 6, the Duchess will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I with the 100 Days to Peace gala. As the concert is in aid of mental health charities, it's fitting that Harry and Markle have chosen to attend.

If you want to see the royal couple IRL, you're in luck. The evening event — which will take place at Central Hall in Westminster — has a number of affordable tickets for sale via Ticketmaster. In fact, you can currently enjoy a two-for-one deal starting from just £39.95.

Good luck at getting a glance of Markle though. After all, she did reportedly manage to leave the country for three days without being seen.