Even though the bride and groom should be the focus of the upcoming royal nuptials, the kids in their wedding party might just steal the show. And while Prince William's unforgettable goddaughter won't be reprising her role on May 19, the "flower girls" at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will include some equally adorable little ladies, all under the age of 9 — like Princess Charlotte, two of Harry's goddaughters, and a few of the daughters of Markle's closest friends.

On May 16, the Royal Family's official site confirmed Harry and Markle's wedding party, including the bridesmaids, which are pretty different than what American viewers probably think of as bridesmaids. Following tradition, bridesmaids for the royal wedding are all children — what Americans might think of as flower girls.

The first bridesmaid on the list is Princess Charlotte — or, rather Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, as per the formal announcement — which should come as no surprise. Three-year-old Charlotte is, of course, Harry's (and soon-to-be Markle's) niece, and a spokesman for the Palace told The Sunday Times way back in Decemeber 2017 that “the wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved.”

Royal Family fans may remember that Charlotte served as a bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017, so she's already well-aware of what she's supposed to do — behave and look cute, basically. The Princess nailed both of her objectives as a bridesmaid in Pippa's party, so fans can likely expect an even more adorable repeat performance when Harry and Markle get married.

Two of Harry's goddaughters will also be joining Charlotte in the bridesmaid party on May 19. Zalie Warren, 2, and Florence van Cutsem, 3. If that last name sounds familiar to royal family fans, it's because Florence's cousin, Grace van Cutsem, is kind of famous. Back in 2011, Grace — who was 3-years-old at the time — served as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, and had an unforgettably grumpy moment on the Palace's balcony post-ceremony when she covered her ears.

Speaking of kind of famous, 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney — another bridesmaid in the party — is no stranger to the spotlight. As the daughter of Markle's close friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney (who, according to Vanity Fair, has been serving as Markle's "secret wedding planner"), little Ivy regularly appears on her famous momma's Instagram page, and looked like a total natural while joining Jessica on the set of an April photoshoot.

According to a source for E! News, Harry's gotten to know the Mulroney family pretty well, too. "Harry's become close with [the Mulroney] children Brian, John and Ivy," the source said in October 2018. "Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he's a prince though — he's just auntie Meghan's special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!" Precious.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The other two bridesmaids set to join Harry and Markle's wedding party, are the two daughters of Markle's Los Angeles-based friends, Benita and Darren Litt. The bride-to-be is the godmother to both Rylan, 8, and Remi, 6, and lovingly dubbed the girls her "fairy god-daughters" in an Instagram post from 2016, as per Town & Country.

Friends and family are clearly important to both the bride and groom, as their close-knit wedding party proves. So important, in fact, that Markle decided against having a Maid of Honor on her big day, because she couldn't just choose one friend to take on the role. It makes perfect sense, then, that she'd want to pay tribute to her besties by including their kids in her wedding.

All six little ladies will undoubtedly look adorable when Markle and Harry get hitched on Saturday.