Meghan Markle Singing "Santa Baby" Is The Perfect Way To Get Into The Holiday Spirit

Plenty of people have offered up their renditions of Santa Baby over the years. But until this week, most people had no idea that the Duchess of Sussex was one of them. Meghan Markle sang "Santa Baby" when she was in high school, and The Daily Mail has video evidence.

In The Daily Mail's video, a 17-year-old Meghan performs the classic (if not creepy) holiday song at Los Angeles' Immaculate Heart High School Christmas show in 1998, the outlet explains. Long before becoming a royal or a Hollywood star, Meghan was just a teen performing a Christmas song alongside her friends at a holiday concert.

Meghan's Christmas celebration this year, meanwhile, probably won't include any "Santa Baby" performances. She and Prince Harry, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, are spending the holiday at the Queen of the United Kingdom's private Sandringham estate.

It's also pretty funny that, as The Daily Mail points out, Meghan's "Santa Baby" co-performer, Natalie Fryman, also became an actress. Fryman has appeared on several TV shows, including Lost and Hawaii Five-0. (Not everyone can become a member of the royal family, though, so it looks like the two friends weren't exactly on the same path.)

These days, Meghan's focus is on a very different baby. She and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, and the baby is due this spring. Kensington Palace made the official announcement in October, and Meghan's baby bump has been steadily growing over the last couple of months.

Harry and Meghan's baby will have a royal playmate who's not too much older, too. Will and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, was born in April, which means there will only be about a year's age gap between the two young royals.

As for the royals' Christmas plans, it sounds like there will be plenty of holiday tradition going on, even if that doesn't include any "Santa Baby" renditions. According to The Daily Mail, the royals exchange Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve and set them out for one another — but they don't actually open them until Christmas Day. That's one way to build anticipation!

The royals' Christmas traditions will also include a Christmas Day dinner and a trip to church, The Daily Mail notes. The younger royals, meanwhile, will have the chance to put the last few ornaments on the Queen's Sandringham tree.

And as for what the royals' Christmas dinner will entail, former royal chef Darren McGrady has some ideas. McGrady told Good Housekeeping that the royals' Christmas lunch will likely include "a salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert." That sounds like a meal enough already — but it's followed by a Christmas dinner buffet several hours later, too.

With all of the holiday excitement going on, fans of the royal family might forget about the so-called feud between Meghan and Kate. Based on all of these plans and updates, it sounds like the royals are thrilled to spend the holidays together. Who knows — maybe Kate will even join Meghan in a "Santa Baby" singalong, even if there's no video footage to prove it.