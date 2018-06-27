When the Duchess of Sussex wears something, the world notices. But this time it's not her over-the-top hats or favorite jeans — it's her ill-fitting shoes. According to numerous publications, Meghan Markle wears shoes that are too big for her on purpose. Apparently, there's a reason better than, "because you can't smile authentically when your feet hurt."

You know you've been there. You're walking around a garden party with the Queen (okay, maybe not that part) and all you can think about is how bad your heels are hurting your feet. Well, Markle has found a way around that. The Duchess of Sussex wears shoes that are a size too big for her to avoid blisters and bunions, according to The Sun.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to - to avoid blisters," fashion expert Harriet Davey tells The Sun.

"There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up."

The extra shoe size gives the feet some room to breathe and prevents them from swelling up. So not only does Markle know how to create trends, but she also is pretty darn good at taking care of herself too.

The Queen, however, does not have this problem. According to previous Bustle coverage, Queen Elizabeth actually has someone break in her shoes for her. Just like Markle's hack, this prevents blisters. Of course, it also takes a whole lot of effort and suffering for someone else.

“The shoes have to be immediately comfortable," Stewart Parvin, who has designed the Queen’s wardrobe for over a decade, told the Evening Standard in 2017. "She does get someone to wear them. The Queen can never say ‘I’m uncomfortable, I can’t walk any more."

The Daily Mail also reported that each pair of the Queen's shoes is "rigorously broken in before they end up on Her Majesty's feet." Markle doesn't get the luxury of having someone else wearing her shoes though, so she sticks to buying one size up.

Markle has been seen wearing shoes that look slightly too large for her on numerous occasions. The most notable time was when she stepped out to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. She was seen wearing strappy heels that had a large gap in the back of them. Markle also kept the too-big shoe trend alive post-wedding on her trip to Cheshire.

There are some downfalls to wearing the wrong sized shoe. The most obvious is that the person wearing them might have some trouble walking. No fear though, because Davey has a tip for you that reportedly all sorts of celebrities use.

"A trick of the trade is to stuff the toe with padding like tissue or cotton wool, and this can be taken out once they feel like they need a bit more room in their shoes," he tells The Sun.

Markle has yet to comment on why she wears shoes that are a size or two too large for her. Hoenstly, there's a good chance that she will never explain why she makes the fashion choices that she does. Since, you know, she is a part of the royal family now.

One thing is for sure though — she always has a smile on her face when she's out. That could very well be because her shoes aren't causing her any pain.