Another day, another oufit from Meghan Markle in Australia. Royal fashion fans have been having one heck of a week thanks to the Duchess of Sussex and her impeccable style, and while her work with Prince Harry in Australia is more important than her clothes, Meghan Markle's wedge espadrilles are a totally affordable find, and you can be excited about both. Who says style fanatics can't care about social justice and mental health?

According to Footwear News, Markle visited Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry wearing a super cute pair of wedge espadrilles by brand Castañer. The black fabric wedges feature a ripe lined heel with ties that wrap around the ankle. Basically, they're totally a classic staple and definitely something Markle would wear.

With her Castañer Carina wedge espadrilles, Markle wore a sleek maxi dress from Martin Grant that featured vertical striping and thicker straps on straight neckline. The dress was totally beach ready as they met with a local surfing community named OneWave who raise awareness of mental health. While the dress isn't up for grabs right now, if you want to splurge you can pre-order it from Moda Operandi for just over $1400 according to Fashionista.

If however, you want a steal, don't worry. Markle wedge espadrilles are calling your name.

According to Footwear News, the shoes are totally able to shop right now on Net-A-Porter, and they're even less than the Rothy's flats she wore earlier this week! The wedges ring in at just $120!

Markle has actually been on an affordable roll while in Australia. Sure, she's worn diamond earrings from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection, and that maxi dress cost a pretty penny, but she's been incorporating moderately priced items into her wardrobe as well.

Earlier this week, Markle proved that she really is just like the rest of us when she switched out her classic pumps for a pair of black flats. The change came after Markle and her husband greeted fans. It appears that after a long day in heels, Markle's feet had enough (who's wouldn't), and she donned a pair of Rothy's flats. The best part isn't even how relatable it is, it's that the shoes only cost $145!

The other item you can snag without breaking the bank actually comes from Markle's BFF and tennis pro Serena Williams. The mega-talented athlete has her own clothing line called Serena, and Markle wore her Boss Blazer while on tour in Australia. The grey, lightly plaid print piece retails for $145, and while it's currently sold you, you can sign up to be notified of its return.

If you want to cop Meghan Markle's style during her Australia trip, there are totally a few pieces you can grab, and they include her super cute espadrille wedges for just $120.

While most people won't be wearing the custom Givenchy that Markle sometimes rocks, you can snag a few of her pieces from the trip, and they're so, so good.