Meghan Markle's ASOS Maternity Dress Is Only $56 Because Even Royal Fashion Doesn't Have To Break The Bank
Meghan Markle's sartorial choices are often the ultimate in high x low mashups. She tends to favor Givenchy and Stella McCartney but still rocks accessible and more affordable brands like Reformation, Club Monaco, Aritzia, and J. Crew. Meghan Markle wore a $56 ASOS maternity dress while touring New Zealand with Prince Harry. The "Meghan Markle Effect" is indeed a real and actual thing. As of press time, the ASOS Design Maternity Wiggle Midi Dress, which is a knee-length LBD, is out of stock. So is the non-maternity version.
Here's hoping the fast fashion brand will do a full restock sooner than later so fans and royal fashion watchers, whether moms-to-be or not, can copy Markle's always enviable looks.
The incredibly detailed Meghan Markle style site Meghan's Fashion noted that the Duchess of Sussex wore the simple LBD with a chic checked trench coat by Karen Walker. The latter is a New Zealand designer — and Markle wore a pair of black, oversized shades with a gold arrow on the arm while traveling in Australia and beyond this month.
The mom-to-be completed the ensemble with a pair of Sarah Flint pumps that boasted the coolest, "blink and you might miss it" detail — a tortoiseshell heel.
Here's a look at the dress with the coat opened. Markle's signature messy bun also factored into this crisp, chic, and tailored look — it added a fun 'n' slightly undone touch.
The loose-fit dress looked so comfy without sacrificing an ounce of style. It also showed off quite a bit of her toned legs.
Here's a look at her OOTD with the belted trench buttoned. The trench is $750 in USD. Obviously, this ensemble was a perfect execution of high and low pieces. It was also sophisticated and classic.
Those aforementioned Jay 100 heels were deceptively simple — until you see that tortoiseshell heel. Yes, there's a loose thread hanging from the coat's hem because that's life and things like that happen when you are on the go.
ASOS Design Maternity Wiggle Mini Dress
$56
The dress is classic, with an empire waist and a boat neck. It also skims the bump oh-so-stylishly.
Here's the dress on the ASOS site.
Here's a view from the back, featuring a deeply dipping V and the cuffed sleeves. The frock is such a simple stunner. LBDs are a closet staple for everyone. This dress ensures that the wearer will enjoy one well-dressed baby bump.
Here's the dress' sold out status in black and white.
$56
The non-maternity version boasts cuffed sleeves and the same neckline. The waist line is obviously lower but the silhouette and style quotient remain the same.
The non-maternity edition of the dress is equally as chic.
It's also sold out. However, as noted by the screenshot above, the brand is having a 15 percent off sale. So you can peruse other offerings. You will very likely need to check the ASOS site or socials frequently for details about a full restock of this adorbs and stylish dress.
Meghan's Fashion also reports that Markle also wore this beautifully simple Gabriela Hearst Herve dress with an A-line skirt and modified cap sleeves while on the royal tour.
ASOS DESIGN Maternity V Front V Back Cotton Smock Mini Dress
$35
This cozy, comfy, and loose-fit cotton smock dress is a viable (and available) alternative to the one Markle wore.
In the space of a few weeks, Markle has further elevated her status as a global and relatable fashion icon. Even though she has high-end designers vying to dress and her and her growing baby bump, she still keeps it incredible real and rocks accessible pieces, too.