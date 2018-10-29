Meghan Markle's sartorial choices are often the ultimate in high x low mashups. She tends to favor Givenchy and Stella McCartney but still rocks accessible and more affordable brands like Reformation, Club Monaco, Aritzia, and J. Crew. Meghan Markle wore a $56 ASOS maternity dress while touring New Zealand with Prince Harry. The "Meghan Markle Effect" is indeed a real and actual thing. As of press time, the ASOS Design Maternity Wiggle Midi Dress, which is a knee-length LBD, is out of stock. So is the non-maternity version.

Here's hoping the fast fashion brand will do a full restock sooner than later so fans and royal fashion watchers, whether moms-to-be or not, can copy Markle's always enviable looks.

The incredibly detailed Meghan Markle style site Meghan's Fashion noted that the Duchess of Sussex wore the simple LBD with a chic checked trench coat by Karen Walker. The latter is a New Zealand designer — and Markle wore a pair of black, oversized shades with a gold arrow on the arm while traveling in Australia and beyond this month.

The mom-to-be completed the ensemble with a pair of Sarah Flint pumps that boasted the coolest, "blink and you might miss it" detail — a tortoiseshell heel.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's a look at the dress with the coat opened. Markle's signature messy bun also factored into this crisp, chic, and tailored look — it added a fun 'n' slightly undone touch.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The loose-fit dress looked so comfy without sacrificing an ounce of style. It also showed off quite a bit of her toned legs.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's a look at her OOTD with the belted trench buttoned. The trench is $750 in USD. Obviously, this ensemble was a perfect execution of high and low pieces. It was also sophisticated and classic.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those aforementioned Jay 100 heels were deceptively simple — until you see that tortoiseshell heel. Yes, there's a loose thread hanging from the coat's hem because that's life and things like that happen when you are on the go.

Here's the dress on the ASOS site.

Courtesy of ASOS

Here's a view from the back, featuring a deeply dipping V and the cuffed sleeves. The frock is such a simple stunner. LBDs are a closet staple for everyone. This dress ensures that the wearer will enjoy one well-dressed baby bump.

Courtesy of ASOS

Here's the dress' sold out status in black and white.

ASOS Design Wiggle Mini Dress $56 ASOS The non-maternity version boasts cuffed sleeves and the same neckline. The waist line is obviously lower but the silhouette and style quotient remain the same.

The non-maternity edition of the dress is equally as chic.

Courtesy of ASOS

It's also sold out. However, as noted by the screenshot above, the brand is having a 15 percent off sale. So you can peruse other offerings. You will very likely need to check the ASOS site or socials frequently for details about a full restock of this adorbs and stylish dress.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan's Fashion also reports that Markle also wore this beautifully simple Gabriela Hearst Herve dress with an A-line skirt and modified cap sleeves while on the royal tour.

In the space of a few weeks, Markle has further elevated her status as a global and relatable fashion icon. Even though she has high-end designers vying to dress and her and her growing baby bump, she still keeps it incredible real and rocks accessible pieces, too.