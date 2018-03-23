Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids Could Be These 4 Women, If She Decides To Break Tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on May 19, so if your wedding is around the same date, it's not too late to reschedule. Markle and Harry have had a courtship and engagement that's been modern in many ways, and Markle will seemingly carry that through to her nuptials — she's reportedly giving a speech at her wedding, a stark departure from tradition. So, while royal brides don't usually have bridal parties of their friends, Markle could be going her own way. So, who would Meghan Markle's bridesmaids be if she chooses to include some?

Markle's friends are scattered around the globe, but there's no doubt they would drop everything in an instant to be their for their pal Meghan, the soon to be duchess. The 36-year-old actor and philanthropist has surrounded herself with strong, interesting, and supportive women.

"Royalty expert" Marlene Koenig told Town & Country in December, "Most royal brides do not have adult bridesmaids," noting that it was unusual even for Kate Middleton to have her sister, Pippa, as her maid of honor. But! She did say that the Queen herself had bridesmaids her own age at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip, and Markle could be the next to break the royal mold with a bridal party of her own. Also, Us Weekly reported in January that Markle had chosen a maid of honor. If she does break tradition and have a bridal party, it could include some of these women.

Misha Nonoo

Nonoo does double duty in Markle's life; she's both a super close pal and, as a designer, has dressed her often. Nonoo is responsible for one of Markle's most iconic looks: the crisp white button-down that she wore when she and Prince Harry made their debut outing together at the Invictus Games in September. It's also speculated that Nonoo was the one who introduced Markle and Harry, as People reported.

Markle confessed that she and Harry met on a blind date and were set up by a mutual friend, but didn't disclose who to protect "her" privacy. Nonoo was married to one of Harry's closest friends, Alexander Gilkes, until recently. Whether or not she's their matchmaker, Nonoo is pals with both the bride and the groom and would make a wonderful, stylish bridesmaid.

Serena Williams

That's right, Markle is friends with the greatest athlete in the world! According to E!, the two women met at a DIRECTV charity event in 2014 and hit it off instantly. In an excerpt from Markle's now defunct website The Tig by way of E!, she described meeting Serena for the first time:

We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship.

From then on Williams and Markle have been incredibly close, even if they're not always in the same place. Markle has been in the stands at Williams' tennis matches since the year they met. In 2014 she cheered her on at the U.S. Open, and in 2016, made it across the pond to support Williams at Wimbledon. (She might have just met Harry at that time, too.)

Though Markle was reportedly invited to Williams' fairytale wedding in November, according to Hello Magazine, she sadly didn't make it as she was filming her final season of Suits. Markle has said that Williams is her "confidante," and that's precisely what you want in a bridesmaid.

Abigail Spencer

Markle and Abigail Spencer were co-stars on Suits, but even more so, great friends. In an interview with People in their March issue, Spencer heaped praise upon Markle and expressed how happy she was for her friend. "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she said. "I’m just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude — she’s going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her." Everyone needs a friend that supportive in their bridal party.

Priyanka Chopra

It's already been speculated that Chopra could be a bridesmaid in Markle's wedding, though the Quantico star has been very coy about it. Still, the two women have a lovely friendship, having met at Elle's Women In Television Celebration dinner in January 2016, where they just clicked.

Markle was aglow about her new friend Chopra in an interview with the Indian Express in 2016: "Priyanka is unbelievable; she's become a really good friend." Chopra has been so supportive of Markle joining the royal family and knows she'll be an amazing addition. The actor is not giving up any definitive answers, though. When asked about the royal wedding in an interview with Harpers Bazaar Arabia in January, she simply said, "If you see me there, you'll know." Hopefully, she'll be seen there!

Meghan Markle an Prince Harry's wedding date is in just two short months, so there's not much longer to wait to see if Markle has her girlfriends by her side on her big day. And even if she goes the more traditional route, her friends will surely be there in the audience to support her and celebrate her love.