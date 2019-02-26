Meghan Markle is in the home stretch of her pregnancy, and she continues to have glorious fashion moments while attending to her royal duties and awaiting the birth of her first child. Meghan Markle wore a Carolina Herrera dress during her and Prince Harry's final engagement of their royal visit to Morocco. The brand featured the dress on the runway of its Fall/Winter 2019 New York Fashion Week show earlier this month. However, Markle's version was custom, according to Vogue UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly due in "late April or early May," wowed her adoring fans yet again. The floor-sweeping and flowing print dress was unlike Markle's recent pregnancy style, yet still featured one of her sartorial signatures — the color blue.

Many of Markle's late-term maternity outfits have been light-hued, fitted, and structured. But her periwinkle, lightly pleated, and short-sleeved Carolina Herrera dress was loose, gorgeous, and had such flow. Markle often wears all gradations of blue — from deep navy to cornflower — and this bright shade popped against her glowing skin.

The dress was supremely sophisticated. The dark print was a terrific contrast to the fabric's base shade. Markle's frock paired perfectly with her husband's gray suit.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mom-to-be's soft, blush lipstick also looked like the perfect match to Harry's tie. Her structured bun provided another element of contrast against her airy dress.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can further appreciate the sheerness of the fabric in this shot of the runway version of Markle's marvelous dress. The looser fit and bright color were a fashionable change of pace, all the while remaining Markle-like.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle's white turtleneck dress and coat ensemble, worn in February 2019, was fresh and chic. She added an unexpected flourish with those olive green heels.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle opted for this blush dress and blazer in January 2019, as well. She has been playing with the neutral color palette in the later stages of her pregnancy.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess has shown a preference for the fitted dress x coat combo with perfectly matched accessories. She stepped out and looked smashing in this $35, cream-colored, knit dress from H&M in January 2019, which she topped with a classic coat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, Markle has worn her beloved blue while expecting. She sparkled in this long-sleeved gown by Roland Mouret, worn in January 2019.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle looked stunning in this electric blue column dress with a cape in October 2018 while on a royal tour in Fiji. The ravishing color reminded us that Markle does have an adventurous side when it comes to fashion. It was easily one of her most unforgettable looks in a year loaded with unforgettable looks.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in October 2018, Markle donned this belted shirt dress by Veronica Beard. It confirmed her love affair with all shades and variants of the color blue.

Meghan Markle clearly has her signatures and she isn't afraid to mix it up or to mix and match. That's why she quickly earned fashion icon status. Fans can't wait to see what she wears next and she never disappoints.