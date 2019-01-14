Since the Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy, all eyes have been on her maternity style. Today's look proved that the royal doesn't want to avert any attention from her now visible baby bump — and why should she. On a visit to Birkenhead in Merseyside, Meghan Markle opted for colour blocking; a trend similarly loved by her husband's late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan's Monday morning trip involved a walk around the town as well as visiting a few charitable organisations. The 37-year-old Duchess revealed to members of the crowd that she is now six months pregnant and is expecting to give birth either at the end of April or at the beginning of May.

Meghan chose a bright red and purple look to greet local residents. Her striking outfit consisted of a royal purple midi dress from Aritzia's Babaton range. The Canadian brand is renowned for its relatively affordable garments and has appeared on Markle several times in the past, including at the Invictus Games. The dress, which originally retailed at $138 before going on sale to $49.99, is now sold out online. Meghan offset the vivid dress with a scarlet red wrap coat by Sentaler. You'll probably recognise the belted design. On Christmas Day in 2017, Meghan, who hadn't yet officially joined the royal family, donned a light brown version to church.

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The coat is also available in black and costs £1,085. If you're lusting after the red version, you can pre-order it now and expect delivery some time in March. Coincidentally, the whole look was kind of reminiscent of Princess Diana's incredible 1990 look to Royal Ascot.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Never one to let down on the accessory front, Meghan chose a brown leather bag by Gabriela Hearst. The Nina design doesn't come cheap, reportedly costing £1,695, and isn't available to buy immediately. You can however add your name to a waiting list. Meghan may like the subtle brown version as well as a green colour way, but Gabriela Hearst also sells the same design in white, red, black, and crocodile and denim variations.

On her feet, she wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels that matched the vibrant red of her Sentaler coat. The suede pumps cost just under £300. More affordable versions of every item (except the bag, sorry) can be found on the high street.

Midi Dress £59 £33 & Other Stories This & Other Stories dress isn't completely identical to Meghan's Aritzia design (especially with the slit in the skirt), but it does look comfy as hell. Plus it's currently on sale. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

Magdelina Belted Wrap Coat £285 £143.65 Whistles Whistles' belted coat is definitely fit for a royal. The wool blend design can be worn with the belt or without for a more casual look. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

Asymmetric Stiletto Shoes £35.99 Mango Let's be honest, who can even tell the difference between Meghan's high-end Stuart Weitzman stilettos and this Mango version? They also come in black if you're more of a subtle type. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

This won't be Meghan's only public appearance this week. During the day on Wednesday, she is set to visit an animal welfare charity. In the evening, she will join Harry for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem show. Bring on more colour, I say.