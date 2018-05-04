Even more new details have been released about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, courtesy of the Royal Family. And one particular new detail reveals her father's important role in the ceremony. Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle, according to an official statement from the Royal Family's press secretary.

The statement from the Royal Family confirmed things once and for all, despite some rumors about who would be by Markle's side on May 19. The confirmation read simply, "Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel." Now, the role Markle's father will play in the ceremony is no longer be up in the air.

Before this reveal, it was unclear who exactly would be walking the bride-to-be down the aisle. Some sources, such as The Sun in a March article, previously reported that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would be by his daughter's side on her big day. A source told The Sun that Markle's father was "overjoyed" to be part of the wedding in such an important way, despite his worries about the high-profile nature of the event.

Others thought that it could be her mother, Doria Ragland, who walked Markle down the aisle since the two are very close. As a source at E! News noted in January, Ragland could have been the one by her daughter's side on her big day, as that is what Markle reportedly wanted. However, given this new statement from the Royal Family, that will not be the case.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That doesn't mean that Markle's mother won't have a big role to play during the big event. The Royal Family's statement went on to reveal that Ragland will have her own special moment with her daughter on May 19. They said that on the morning of the wedding day, Markle's mom would be the one to travel, by car, with her to Windsor Castle.

Later in their statement, they revealed that members of the public gathered around the castle would be able to catch a glimpse of the mother-daughter pair as they travel to the location. Once the two arrive at Windsor Castle, Markle will then be joined by her bridesmaids and page boys (who will be revealed in the coming weeks) and her father.

The Royal Family's newest statement also revealed that Markle and her parents will be able to spend time with members of the royal family (yes, even the Queen!) prior to the wedding. They detailed that Markle Sr. and Ragland will arrive in the United Kingdom on the week prior to the wedding. Once they arrive, they will be able to spend some quality time with Harry's family members, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This will also allow Markle Sr. to spend some quality time with his daughter's future husband, Prince Harry. In the couple's engagement interview in November 2017, they said that the two men had yet to meet in person at that point, even though they had spoken on the phone before.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, despite what Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly claimed in a letter (which he wrote to Harry in order to try and stop the wedding, according to In Touch), the bride-to-be's father will indeed be at St. George's Chapel come May 19. And, thanks to the Royal Family's official statement, the world now knows that he won't simply be in attendance for the ceremony; he'll be walking his daughter down the aisle.