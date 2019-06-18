As exciting as it was when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby, Archie, into the world on May 6, that meant that the new mom would probably make fewer public outings in the months to come. But Markle recently made a public appearance by way of the page when she wrote the forward for an animal charity's annual report. In it, Meghan Markle championed rescuing a dog or cat, drawing on her own experience in advocating for the cause.

"As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring," Markle wrote for the London-based animal charity called Mayhew. She continued, "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled." Markle's role as a patron for Mayhew was announced last January, when Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Sussex's four new patronages.

Before moving to the U.K. following her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle owned two rescue dogs, Guy and Bogart, who lived with her in Toronto, according to Vanity Fair. In an interview with People from November 2017, Markle revealed that one of her dogs was given to a friend before she moved across the pond, and the other one moved with her. "I think he’s doing just fine," Markle said of the pup dog that she brought to England. Based on a charity event at which the Duchess received a drawing of her beagle, Guy, it seems like he's the one that came with her to the U.K.

Markle's love for furry friends was even more evident in August 2018, when rumors began spreading that she and Prince Harry adopted their own dog together. In October during the charity event at which Markle received a drawing of Guy, she referenced the new dog she shares with her hubby, saying, "they keep getting her name wrong." Prince Harry, also in attendance at the Octobver event, said, "No one's even seen our dog."

The joint dog that Meghan and Harry own still hasn't been seen with the royal couple, so reports remain speculative, but People reported that it's "believed to be a Labrador." One thing you can count on is that the dog living with the royals at Frogmore Cottage was a rescue, because Markle's forward in the Mayhew report reveals just how passionate the former Suits star is about adopting animals in need.

"The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on the investment. It will undoubtedly change your life," Markle wrote. Then she added, "I encourage you to get involved in whatever way you can — either through pet adoption, volunteering, donation, or spreading the word. We are all interconnected and through these animals we find an even greater link to community and the part we can play."

If Meghan Markle tells you to help a local animal shelter near you, you do it. Have fun with your new furry friends.