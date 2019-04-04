The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in full royal baby prep mode, as their latest, literal move would suggest. As People reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved into Frogmore Cottage, months after the move was officially announced by Kensington Palace in November.

People announced on April 4 that Harry and Markle had officially settled into their Frogmore Cottage abode, which is located on the Windsor Castle estate. The residence also happened to serve as the location for the couple's evening wedding reception back in May 2018, the publication also noted. Prior to their recent, reported move into their new home, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resided in Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage.

The royal couple's move has been in the works for some time. As previously mentioned, Kensington Palace confirmed in November, about a month after their baby news was reported, that Harry and Markle were planning on a move to Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage. In a statement, obtained by The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews, a representative detailed, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child."

The statement continued to detail that the new residence has some special ties for the couple, especially given that they exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and had various other wedding festivities on the castle's grounds back in May.

It was previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting their new residence ready for the royal baby's arrival by going all-out with some nursery decorations. According to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the soon-to-be parents have reportedly opted for a neutral color scheme for their child's nursery, particularly because they've supposedly kept the sex of their baby a surprise. A source, who claims to be close to the couple, also related that the royals have installed some pretty nifty gadgets in the nursery, saying:

"They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones."

Sounds like the duke and duchess have gone above and beyond, in the best way possible, for the royal baby's nursery.

In addition to settling into their family home, Markle and Harry are preparing for the royal baby's birth (and the subsequent, new phase in their lives) in a couple of other ways. On March 14, a royal statement detailed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially separated households from Prince William and Kate Middleton, meaning that that two families will now have separate staffs, per Harper's Bazaar. The statement read, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie:

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

Shortly following this separation, it was announced on April 2 that Harry and Markle had their own official social media account, @SussexRoyal on Instagram. The first post on their account offered up a statement from the couple themselves, in addition to some fun photos from the pair, of course:

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

Given all of these updates and moves from the duke and duchess, it sounds like the royal baby's arrival could be fast approaching. So, royal watchers, you might just want to follow @SussexRoyal (if you haven't already, that is) so that you can keep up-to-date on everything related to Harry, Markle, and their growing family.